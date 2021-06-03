Home / Sports / Football / Bournemouth's Lerma hit with six-game ban for alleged bite
Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been suspended for six matches. (Getty Images)
Bournemouth's Lerma hit with six-game ban for alleged bite

  • Lerma was accused of biting Wednesday midfielder Josh Windass in the 83rd minute of the Championship match.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 01:49 PM IST

England's Football Association (FA) has suspended Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma for six matches after he was charged with biting an opponent in their 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in November.

Lerma was accused of biting Wednesday midfielder Josh Windass in the 83rd minute of the Championship match on November 3.

The 26-year-old, who denied a charge of violent conduct, was also fined 40,000 pounds ($56,660.00) for the incident.

"An independent Regulatory Commission found the breach of FA Rule E3 proven after considering evidence during a hearing," the FA said in a statement.

