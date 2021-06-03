Bournemouth's Lerma hit with six-game ban for alleged bite
- Lerma was accused of biting Wednesday midfielder Josh Windass in the 83rd minute of the Championship match.
England's Football Association (FA) has suspended Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma for six matches after he was charged with biting an opponent in their 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in November.
Lerma was accused of biting Wednesday midfielder Josh Windass in the 83rd minute of the Championship match on November 3.
The 26-year-old, who denied a charge of violent conduct, was also fined 40,000 pounds ($56,660.00) for the incident.
"An independent Regulatory Commission found the breach of FA Rule E3 proven after considering evidence during a hearing," the FA said in a statement.
