Brazil cannot hide behind Vinicius magic anymore as Haiti test threatens to turn World Cup campaign ugly

Brazil did not leave the Morocco match with a crisis, but they certainly left it with a warning. A 1-1 draw in the opening game of a World Cup can be dressed up as a manageable stumble, especially when the opposition are Morocco, a side no longer living off one magical 2022 run but now established among the most organised and dangerous teams in international football. Brazil during the Morocco game. (AFP) But the performance, not the result, should concern Carlo Ancelotti. Brazil did not simply fail to win. They failed to control the emotional temperature, the transition zones and the central rhythm of the match. For a squad carrying the weight of a sixth World Cup dream, that is a dangerous combination. The Haiti match, therefore, is not a soft landing. It is a test of whether Brazil have understood what Morocco exposed. Brazil’s first problem was not attack. It was protection The most obvious temptation after the Morocco draw is to ask whether Brazil need more attacking punch. That question is too easy. Vinicius Junior scored. Raphinha stayed involved. Brazil created enough moments to avoid defeat. The deeper problem was that every attacking move seemed to carry a defensive risk behind it. Brazil’s rest defence was loose. When they lost the ball, Morocco did not have to build through three or four layers of pressure. They could find forward runners too quickly. The spaces either side of Casemiro opened too easily, and the centre-backs were repeatedly asked to defend moving backwards rather than stepping into controlled duels. That is not a personnel issue alone. It is a structural one. Ancelotti’s Brazil looked like a side still negotiating the relationship between glamour and security. The front four gave Brazil width and individual threat, but the midfield did not always connect the attack to the defensive base. Casemiro and Bruno Guimarães were left to cover too much ground, while Lucas Paquetá failed to impose the kind of rhythm that would have slowed Morocco’s counters at source.

The Brazil vs Morocco control dashboard. (HT Digital)

Against Haiti, this cannot continue. Haiti may not have Morocco’s technical control, but they have every reason to attack the match as a free hit. Their best route into the game will be direct running, physical duels and second balls. If Brazil treat possession as a licence for all-out attack, Haiti will find moments to turn the match into a contest of nerves. Brazil need a better rest-defence shape: either one full-back stays deeper in possession, or one midfielder remains permanently locked beside Casemiro. The idea is simple. Brazil must attack with numbers, but defend the next ball before it happens. The attack needs a connector, not just more stars The Vinicius goal against Morocco was brilliant, but that is also part of the concern. Too much of Brazil’s attacking authority came from individual invention rather than collective manipulation. When Brazil are at their best, the opponent feels surrounded. The ball moves from one side to the other. The winger receives against a scrambling full-back. The No.10 appears between the lines. The striker pins the centre-backs. The midfield wins the second ball before the opponent can catch their breath. Against Morocco, that full chain rarely appeared. Igor Thiago gave Brazil a reference point, but the attack lacked a player who could repeatedly receive between midfield and defence, turn, combine and drag markers out of their slots. Paquetá was supposed to be that man in pockets, but Brazil’s central occupation remained inconsistent. The result was that Vinicius and Raphinha often had to create the game rather than finish a move created by the system. This is where Ancelotti has a decision to make. If he wants a pure No.9, Brazil must feed him with quicker service and more runners around him. If he wants control, he may need Matheus Cunha earlier, either as a starter or as a second-half accelerator before anxiety enters the game. Cunha gives Brazil a different type of central presence: less fixed, more associative, more comfortable turning a static possession spell into a combination. Against Haiti, the danger is not just failing to score. The danger is reaching half-time at 0-0 after having sterile possession. That is when the crowd grows nervous, the opponent grows taller, and every Brazilian touch begins to carry the sound of history. Brazil need to create early, but not desperately. The first 20 minutes should be about territory, repeat attacks and pressure. Force Haiti to defend corners. Force their full-backs to run towards their own goal. Force their midfielders to choose between jumping to Brazil’s double pivot or staying compact. The goal must come from suffocation, not panic.

Where Brazil need to improve themselves. (HT Digital)