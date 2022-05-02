Home / Sports / Football / Carlo Ancelotti rocks shades, puffs cigar during Real Madrid's LaLiga title celebrations, photo goes viral
football

Carlo Ancelotti rocks shades, puffs cigar during Real Madrid's LaLiga title celebrations, photo goes viral

Vinicius Jr shared the photo on social media and in no time it went viral on the internet.
Carlo Ancelotti celebrates Real Madrid's LaLiga title triumph with players(Twitter)
Carlo Ancelotti celebrates Real Madrid's LaLiga title triumph with players(Twitter)
Published on May 02, 2022 01:43 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

Carlo Ancelotti got the internet buzzing after a photo of him smoking a cigar surfaced on social media along with Real Madrid players, who were celebrating their LaLiga triumph. The Spanish Giants won the competition following a 4-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday.

Vinicius Jr shared the photo on social media and in no time it went viral on the internet. The photo features Vinicius, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Rodrygo all smiling in the background.

Here are a few reactions: 

The celebrations, which started on the pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu, continued on the streets of Madrid.

Every team member was part of the celebration except for Gareth Bale, who had withdrew from the squad prior to the match against Espanyol due to a back injury.

Meanwhile, Madrid's LaLiga triumph saw Ancelotti etch a unique feat as he became the first manager to win titles in each of Europe's top five leagues - England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
carlo ancelotti
carlo ancelotti
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out