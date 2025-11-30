Carlos Alcaraz meets Lionel Messi: Tennis star becomes guest of honour as Inter Miami win Eastern Conference Final

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, left, congratulates Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi.(AP) After the match, Carlos Alcaraz presented Inter Miami with their first Eastern Conference title, and Lionel Messi was there to receive it. Carlos Alcaraz was present at the Chase Stadium as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami thrashed New York City 5-1 to win the Eastern Conference Final. Before the match began, Alcaraz was seen greeting Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez. He also made eye contact with Lionel Messi.

After the match, Alcaraz also presented Inter Miami with their first Eastern Conference title, and Messi was there to receive it. The pair also shared a warm embrace.

Here is the video:

Speaking after the win, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said, "One always imagines the best when thinking about games - being able to play a great match, dominate, create clear chances."

"We knew it would be difficult. New York didn’t create chances, and until the 60th minute or so, they were still alive."

Praising his players, the Argentine continued, "The credit is theirs. I’d highlight the last two months - they’ve been incredible. But the merit goes to the players for convincing themselves of where we wanted to go. We’ve reached the end of the season with a brotherhood inside the team, everyone pulling in the same direction, and the power of a group is unbreakable. We’re on the verge of playing the game we dreamed of, at home, with our people."

Mascherano also mentioned ex-Miami head coach Gerardo Martino's work. "I think it would be unfair not to recognise what Gerardo Martino did," he said.

"He was the first to give this team its identity. A Leagues Cup, competing for the Supporters’ Shield… the desire to compete and lift the club to another level kept growing. Beyond the big signings we made, you need players with hierarchy.

"Before Game 3 against Nashville - that was the moment when it felt most like last season would repeat itself. A similar match, playing against a lion at home. What happened last season… we wouldn’t be experiencing this today if we hadn’t gone through that elimination. In one way or another, the guys understood how to face the final stretch," he added.