FIFA accused of bending the rules for Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal star's White House visit

Cristiano Ronaldo takes a selfie with Georgina Rodriguez, Elon Musk, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.(DavidSacks via X via REUTERS) FIFA's decision comes after Cristiano Ronaldo attended a dinner at the White House and met US President Donald Trump. FIFA has been receiving plenty of criticism after bending the rules to ensure that Cristiano Ronaldo would be able to play in all of Portugal's matches at the World Cup next year. According to FIFA's disciplinary code for violent conduct, Ronaldo should have got a three-match ban for elbowing Dara O'Shea during Portugal's 2-0 loss to the Republic of Ireland in the qualifiers last month.

He served one match in the final qualifier against Armenia, but then FIFA's disciplinary committee changed the rule for Ronaldo, allowing him to play in Portugal's opening matches at the World Cup, stating that he had not received a red card in his previous 225 international appearances. The two match bans will now be activated only if he 'commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period'.

The disciplinary code has a clause which gives FIFA the right to cut or cancel any ban as the body sees fit.

FIFA's decision comes after Ronaldo attended a dinner at the White House and met US President Donald Trump. Even Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino were present.

A FIFA statement said, "In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the serving of the two remaining matches has been suspended under a one-year probation period."

"If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension set out in the disciplinary decision shall be deemed automatically revoked and the remaining two matches must be served immediately at the next official match(es) of the Portuguese representative team.

"This is without prejudice to any additional sanctions imposed for the new infringement. The three-match suspension is subject to appeal to the FIFA Appeal Committee."