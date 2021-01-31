Chelsea beats Burnley 2-0 in EPL to give Tuchel 1st win
Thomas Tuchel secured his first win as Chelsea manager as his team beat Burnley 2-0 in the Premier League thanks to goals by Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso on Sunday.
After beginning his tenure with a 0-0 draw against Wolverhampton at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, Tuchel again saw his Chelsea players dominate possession against another team that struggles to score goals.
They finally found a cutting edge this time, though, as Callum Hudson-Odoi ran at the Burnley defense on the right before setting up Azpilicueta — on the overlap — to smash a rising shot past goalkeeper Nick Pope in the 40th minute.
Hudson-Odoi struck a deflected effort against the post early in the second half as Burnley struggled to get out of its own half before Alonso collected a short pass from substitute Christian Pulisic and powered a volley in off the underside of the crossbar in the 84th.
Chelsea climbed to seventh place but the opposition will get tougher for Tuchel, with his next game at Tottenham on Thursday.
Tuchel, who replaced the fired Frank Lampard on Tuesday, appears ready to give every member of Chelsea’s large squad a chance to stake a claim for a starting spot. After making a raft of changes against Wolves — and also switching formation to 3-4-2-1 — he tinkered again by restoring Timo Werner, Mason Mount, Alonso and Tammy Abraham to the lineup and leaving out playmaker Hakim Ziyech from the matchday squad altogether.
The German coach seems settled on a three-man backline of Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger, while Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic have started both games under Tuchel. The other places in the team look up for grabs, though.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chelsea beats Burnley 2-0 in EPL to give Tuchel 1st win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi’s contract worth up to 555 million euros: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leipzig defender Upamecano pursued by Bayern
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bayern wants midfielder Tolisso to 'feel' tattoo fine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marcus Rashford calls racial abuse against him 'humanity at its worst'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FA vows to act after more online abuse of players
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mbappe committed to PSG, says Pochettino
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Report: Messi’s contract worth up to 555 million euros
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milan back to winning ways with nervy victory at Bologna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manchester City move clear at the top as Manchester United held at Arsenal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid lose 2-1 to Levante in another slip in title race
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: NorthEast United do a double against mighty Mumbai City
- The win ended Mumbai's chances of creating history with a record 13th-straight unbeaten game.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milan back to winning ways with nervy victory at Bologna
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed the chance to put the leaders ahead when his spot kick was saved in the 26th minute but Ante Rebic latched onto the rebound to fire home.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madrid lose 2-1 to Levante in another slip in title race
- The loss left second-place Madrid seven points behind leader Atlético Madrid, which has played two fewer games.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man City extend lead as Jesus goal sinks Sheffield United
- City have 44 points from 20 games with Manchester United, who are at Arsenal later on Saturday, on 40 points from the same number of games.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox