 Chelsea part ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino after one year | Football News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chelsea part ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino after one year

AP |
May 22, 2024 12:14 AM IST

Mauricio Pochettino spent just one season as manager at Stamford Bridge and endured a troubled campaign

Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea by mutual consent, the Premier League club said Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea after one year.(REUTERS)
Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea after one year.(REUTERS)

Pochettino spent just one season as manager at Stamford Bridge and endured a troubled campaign in which he failed to secure qualification for the Champions League.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season. He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career,” Chelsea sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said in a statement.

Chelsea finished sixth in the standings, were a beaten finalist in the English League Cup and reached the semifinals of the FA Cup.

Former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham manager Pochettino took over last summer after Chelsea's American owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital had fired Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter in their first year in charge.

While Pochettino managed to salvage the 2023-24 season by securing European soccer in either the Europa League or Conference League, it was another disappointing year for a team that won the Champions League as recently as 2021.

“Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club’s history,” Pochettino said in Tuesday's announcement. “The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come."

Under Boehly and Clearlake, Chelsea has spent spent around $1 billion on transfers, but that has not translated into success on the field.

Pochettino was a French title-winner with PSG, but leaves Chelsea having failed to end his search of a first trophy in English soccer after spells with Southampton and Tottenham previously.

Pochettino’s coaching team of Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and Sebastiano Pochettino also left, Chelsea said.

Catch all the Latest Football matches score updates alongwith EPL 2024 Schedule , ISL 2024 Schedule and other related updates on ISL 2024 Points table on The Hindustan Times website and App
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Football / Chelsea part ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino after one year

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On