Chelsea sack manager Frank Lampard

Chelsea FC on Monday announced the sacking of manager Frank Lampard despite the club advancing to FA Cup 5th round following a 3-1 win over Luton on Sunday. Chelsea have won only one out their last five Premier League games and are currently placed at the 9th position with 29 points in 19 games.

"Chelsea Football Club have today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard. We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as Head Coach of the Club. However, recent results and performances have not met the Club’s expectations, leaving the Club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement," the club wrote in a statement.

Lampard's final Premier League match as Chelsea manager ended in defeat earlier this week, as The Blues lost 2-0 to Leicester City.

"This was a very difficult decision for the club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him," Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich added in the press release.

“He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances, we believe it is best to change managers.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, the Board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as head coach and wish him every success in the future. He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge," he added.

Unconfirmed reports suggest Thomas Tuchel may be in line to replace Lampard as manager. But so far, the club has not made any announcements regarding the same.

Chelsea brought back its midfield great as a coach in 2019 despite him having only a single season's experience in management in the second division with Derby.

He achieved Champions League qualification in his first season by securing a fourth-place finish in the Premier League. The rush to dismiss Lampard is indicative of the impatience shown by Abramovich, particularly when the team is slipping away from the Champions League spots.

After securing one of the biggest jobs in English management so early in his coaching career, Lampard leaves Stamford Bridge without any success having lost the 2020 FA Cup final to Arsenal.

(With AP inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON