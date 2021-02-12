Chelsea, Southampton reach FA Cup quarterfinals
- Abraham tapped in from close range in the 64th minute after a low cross from Reece James to set up a quarterfinal against Sheffield United.
Tammy Abraham put Chelsea into the FA Cup quarterfinals by scoring the second-half winner in a 1-0 victory over second-tier club Barnsley, which missed several chances to stage an upset.
Abraham tapped in from close range in the 64th minute after a low cross from Reece James to set up a quarterfinal against Sheffield United.
Southampton also advanced after a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Danny Ings and Stuart Armstrong netting a goal each.
Chelsea remained undefeated in five games under Thomas Tuchel, but was made to work hard for the win against a team that is 13th in the second-tier Championship.
Callum Brittain missed two chances to give Barnsley the lead in the first half. The midfielder’s close-range effort from Alex Mowatt’s cross in the 10th minute forced a superb reaction save from Kepa Arrizabalaga. Then his shot following a clever corner routine just before halftime was deflected off target.
In between, Chelsea was denied a penalty by referee Martin Atkinson.
Abraham galloped onto Billy Gilmour’s through ball and Barnsley defender Toby Sibbick caught the Chelsea striker’s foot as he slid in for a goal-saving challenge.
Chelsea had not managed an effort on target by the hour mark but took the lead when James ran down the right flank and squared for Abraham to sidefoot into an empty net.
Replays showed Abraham may have been offside when James played the ball across, but there is no VAR used in the FA Cup.
Abraham then rescued Chelsea at the other end, bailing out Arrizabalaga.
The Blues goalkeeper failed to get anywhere near a free kick into the area but Abraham was on hand to head Barnsley substitute Michael Sollbauer’s hooked effort off the goal-line from under the crossbar.
The draw for the quarterfinals handed Premier League leader Manchester City an away game at Everton, which beat Tottenham 5-4 after extra time on Wednesday.
In another intriguing matchup, Manchester United was handed a trip to Leicester. The two teams are second and third, respectively, in the Premier League and drew 2-2 when they last met on Boxing Day.
Southampton will travel to Championship side Bournemouth.
Ings ended a five-game goal drought by giving Southampton the lead in the 49th minute and Armstrong sealed the result in stoppage time after a mistake by goalkeeper John Ruddy.
The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place over the weekend of March 20-21.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chelsea, Southampton reach FA Cup quarterfinals
- Abraham tapped in from close range in the 64th minute after a low cross from Reece James to set up a quarterfinal against Sheffield United.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
English soccer heads ask Zuckerberg, Dorsey to act on racism
- There has been growing outrage that players from the Premier League to the Women's Super League have been targeted with abuse on Twitter and Facebook-owned Instagram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG forward Neymar out for up to 4 weeks with injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bayern midfielder Muller out of Club World Cup with virus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Copa del Rey: Sevilla beats Barcelona in Messi's 900th game
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atalanta beats Napoli to reach cup final against Juventus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neymar limps off in PSG win; 8th straight victory for Monaco
- The Brazil star was replaced with about one hour played, a few minutes after a heavy challenge from behind by central defender Alexis Beka Beka in the 54th minute.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FA Cup: City on record winning run, Everton beats Spurs 5-4
- It’s 15 straight victories and counting for Pep Guardiola’s irrepressible team, which has another domestic treble in its sights.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jamshedpur beat Chennayin 1-0, keeps play-off hopes alive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barca's Pique investigated for remarks on referees favouring Real Madrid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boateng to miss Bayern final, returns home for private reasons - Flick
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marcelo calf injury adds to Real Madrid defender shortage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juventus reaches Italian Cup final after 0-0 draw with Inter
- Juventus progressed to its sixth Italian Cup final in seven years after a 0-0 draw against Inter Milan on Tuesday to win 2-1 on aggregate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid wins postponed match to move closer to Atletico
- Real Madrid kept its momentum in the Spanish league by defeating Getafe 2-0 on Tuesday to cut Atletico Madrid’s lead to five points.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United, Bournemouth advance to FA Cup quarterfinals
- Scott McTominay’s 97th-minute strike earned United a 1-0 win over West Ham in a lackluster fifth-round match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox