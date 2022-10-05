Chelsea vs Milan, Benfica vs PSG UEFA Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch UCL live on TV and online

WIth UEFA Champions League Match 3 having already begun, Chelsea host AC Milan and PSG visit Benfica on Thursday. Meanwhile, in the other set of fixtures, RB Salzburg face Dinamo Zagreb, RB Leipzig face Celtic and Sevilla host Borussia Dortmund. Italian giants Juventus face Maccabi Haifa and Premier League's Manchester City host FC Copenhagen. Bayern Munich began Matchday 3 with a 3-0 win against Viktoria Plzen and Marseille thumped Sporting CP 4-1. Porto and Club Brugge registered 2-0 wins over Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid respectively. Meanwhile, Ajax were thrashed at home 1-6 by Napoli and Inter edged past Barcelona 1-0. Liverpool defeated Rangers 2-0 and Tottenham were held by Eintracht Frankfurt in a 0-0 draw.

When will the Chelsea vs AC Milan, Benfica vs PSG UEFA Champions League football matches take place?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan, Benfica vs PSG UEFA Champions League football matches will take place on Thursday, 12:30 AM.

Where will the Chelsea vs AC Milan, Benfica vs PSG UEFA Champions League football matches be held?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan, Benfica vs PSG UEFA Champions League football matches will held at Stamford Bridge (London) and Estadio da Luz (Lisbon) respectively.

Where will the Chelsea vs AC Milan, Benfica vs PSG UEFA Champions League football matches be broadcasted live on television in India?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan, Benfica vs PSG UEFA Champions League football matches will broadcasted live on television in India via Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Chelsea vs AC Milan, Benfica vs PSG UEFA Champions League football matches be live streamed in India?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan, Benfica vs PSG UEFA Champions League football matches will be live streamed in India via Sony Liv.

