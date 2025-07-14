Chelsea, powered by Cole Palmer's brace and Joao Pedro's stunner, beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 3-0 at the FIFA Club World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The French champions were eventually reduced to 10 men after Joao Neves was handed a red card late in the second half. Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Tosin Adarabioyo and teammates celebrate winning the FIFA Club World Cup(REUTERS)

How much prize money do PSG and Chelsea take home?

Total Prize Pool

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 features a $1 billion prize pool, with $525 million allocated for participation fees and $475 million for performance-based bonuses. European clubs, like Chelsea and PSG, receive higher participation fees based on sporting and commercial rankings, ranging from $12.81 million to $38.19 million.

Chelsea (Winner) Earnings

Participation Fee: Estimated at $33–38.19 million, reflecting Chelsea’s high commercial ranking.

Group Stage: Chelsea earned $4 million (2 wins at $2 million each, 1 loss).

Round of 16: $7.5 million.

Quarterfinals: $13.125 million.

Semifinals: $21 million.

Finalist Bonus: $30 million.

Winner Bonus: $40 million.

PSG (Runner-Up) Earnings

Participation Fee: Estimated at $33–38.19 million, as reigning UEFA Champions League winners.

Group Stage: PSG earned $4 million (2 wins at $2 million each, 1 loss).

Round of 16: $7.5 million.

Quarterfinals: $13.125 million.

Semifinals: $21 million.

Finalist Bonus: $30 million.

Runner-Up Bonus: $30 million.

Cole Palmer produced a scintillating first-half masterclass on Sunday. The English attacking midfielder scored twice and provided an assist for Joao Pedro in a devastating display.

Chelsea struck first in the 22nd minute when PSG fullback Nuno Mendes gifted possession to Malo Gusto. While his initial effort was blocked by Mendes, Gusto collected the rebound and found Palmer unmarked in the middle and the midfielder made no mistake, slotting a tidy finish just inside the left post.

Palmer doubled the lead after the 30th-minute cooling break with a goal of sublime quality.

Cole Palmer then turned provider, running up the channel before finding Joao Pedro, who took the ball in his stride and beat the offside trap before chipping his finish beautifully over keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

(With inputs from Reuters)