‘Christian deserves that kind of award’: Yuvraj Singh hails Eriksen's inspiring return, wants him as Laureus ambassador

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who played a key role in helping the Men In Blue lift two World Cups (2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ICC World Cup), feels Christian Eriksen should be honoured with the Laureus World Comeback award. Eriksen had collapsed midway during a Euro Cup match between Denmark and Finland after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Following the incident, Eriksen spent a few months on the sidelines before making a return to competitive football and is currently playing for English giants Manchester United.

A video of Yuvraj expressing the same was shared by Manchester United on their social media handles. “I feel like he is someone who definitely deserves that kind of award. He should be a Laureus ambassador in the future,” the ex-cricketer said.

Yuvraj too share a similar story as Eriksen, when he continued to represent India in the 2011 World Cup despite struggling with his health, which was later diagnosed as lung cancer. Not only that, Yuvraj then won the battle against the life threatening disease and made a comeback to the national side. He also went to notch his highest individual score in the 50-over format.

“An inspiring story and Definitely, when I get to meet him, I can relate to my story and put a hand on his back and tell him ‘well done’,” he added.

Recalling the griming scenes, when Eriksen had collapsed on the field, Yuvraj said: “I mean great story, man. Somebody who was down and out and didn’t know if he was going to live.”

Since suffering the cardiac arrest, Eriksen got an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, which ruled him out of his former club Inter Milan as the rules in Italy don't allow such equipment.

So in order to make a return to top-tier football league, Eriksen returned to England where he represented Brentford last season and helped them stay in the Premiere league. The midfielder then joined Manchester United in the pre-season transfer window.

“United was struggling last year and he came in and you feel like this was the guy we were missing. Probably the best midfielder we’ve had in a few years and definitely,” said Yuvraj.

Eriksen has so far scored two goals and made nine assists in all competitions this season.

