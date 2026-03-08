Como boost Champions League bid, Juve back to winning ways

Captain Lucas Da Cunha scored a brilliant second-half winner as Como won 2-1 at Cagliari on Saturday to move level on points with fourth-placed Roma in Serie A, as Juventus ended their four-match league winless streak.

A third straight league victory for Cesc Fabregas's side keeps the pressure on Roma, who visit Genoa on Sunday, in the fight for Champions League qualification.

Como, who have never played in a European competition, will then host the capital club next weekend.

Sixth-placed Juventus stayed just one point behind that pair with an impressive 4-0 home victory over Pisa.

"I liked the way the lads reacted today, as this performance proves what the team is made of, they have a great mentality that is growing game by game," Fabregas, whose Como side drew 0-0 with Serie A leaders Inter Milan in their Italian Cup semi-final first leg in midweek, told DAZN.

"We were all exhausted today, there were so many matches in a row, we were so tired.

"That is why this is the win I am most satisfied with this season. It is genuinely a major step forward for the team."

Como took an early lead at Cagliari when Martin Baturina turned in Da Cunha's mishit shot but the home side levelled 11 minutes after half-time through Sebastiano Esposito.

The visitors secured all three points, though, in the 76th minute, as Frenchman Da Cunha hammered a long-range strike into the top corner.

Juve ended their wait for a first league win since February 1 by seeing off Pisa with four second-half goals.

Andrea Cambiaso nodded in Kenan Yildiz's dinked cross from close range nine minutes after the interval before Juve doubled their lead in the 65th minute.

Bottom club Pisa gave the ball away on the edge of their own box, Manuel Locatelli drilled a shot off the post, and Khephren Thuram slotted in the rebound for his first goal since September.

Yildiz fired in his 10th goal of the campaign with a quarter of an hour left, before Jeremie Boga rounded off the scoring in added time.

Seventh-placed Atalanta's European hopes suffered a blow despite fighting back to grab a 2-2 home draw with Udinese.

Raffaele Palladino's men, who host Bayern Munich in their Champions League last-16 first leg next week, are now five points behind Roma and Como.

Thomas Kristensen and Keinan Davis scored in either half to put Udinese in control.

But Gianluca Scamacca's header with 15 minutes to play halved the deficit and the Italy striker pounced on a rebound to level four minutes later.

