Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown to have season-ending surgery

Reuters
Dec 10, 2024 09:36 PM IST

Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown will require season-ending surgery on his right knee, owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

Jones said the team was awaiting MRI results to determine the extent of Overshown's injury. Without that information, Jones couldn't reveal a timeline for the linebacker's recovery.

Overshown sustained the injury early in the fourth quarter of Monday's 27-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and did not return to the game.

At the end of a 2-yard run by running back Chase Brown, Overshown's right leg was rolled up on and pinned by tumbling Cincinnati center Ted Karras. Overshown was being blocked by Bengals guard Alex Cappa at the time.

Overshown, 24, was having a breakout campaign after missing out on his rookie season when he tore the ACL in his left knee during a preseason game. He started all but one game this season and had been a bright spot in a rather disappointing season for the Cowboys .

"I just can't tell you how bad I feel for him," Jones said. "Because he's just been through that mental and the physical rehab on his other knee. To turn around and have to go through that again ... it's the toughest time for a player."

Overshown recorded 90 tackles , eight tackles for loss, five sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception in 13 games this season.

The interception, which was returned 23 yards for a touchdown, came in Dallas' 27-20 win over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
