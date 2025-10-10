Cristiano Ronaldo did for Portugal what Lionel Messi could not for Argentina: A deep dive into the two legacies

How often have we seen one man change the history of sports in a country? These are rare instances, but a few personalities often put a nation on the world map and inspire generations to continue the legacy. Lionel Messi for Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal(AFP/Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo will be remembered as a name that built a legacy of football in Portugal. Yes, there were players like Eusébio, Fernando Peyroteo, and Luis Figo, but even during their time, Portugal remained nearly men. Then CR7 arrived in the landscape, and they crossed thresholds they never had before.

On the other hand, Argentina has been a great footballing nation since time immemorial. They had a cabinet already full of trophies. Lionel Messi enriched the footballing history of an already great nation in the sports. Personally, the Argentine maestro has transcended and changed the definition of brilliance in football, but when it comes to contribution to the nation’s history, did he achieve the same as Cristiano? Well, let us examine.

The point of comparison

Well, first of all, let us set the stage for comparison between the two Greats. To avoid the apples and oranges arguments, this analysis will use two ledgers:

Strict Majors: FIFA World Cup or Continental Championships (EURO/Copa America)

Extended Majors: Strict majors plus intercontinental titles and the UEFA Nations League.

Portugal: From empty cabinet to era of firsts

Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for Portugal in 2003. Prior to this, Portugal had no senior titles. They made it to the finals, but finished as runners-up on occasion, but never the champions.

Portugal's senior titles with and without Cristiano Ronaldo(HT)

With Ronaldo

EURO 2016: Portugal’s first major title

UEFA Nations League 2019: the inaugural crown

UEFA Nations League 2025: the first team to win the title twice

What this shows: Portugal’s history is inseparable from Ronaldo’s era. On any reasonable modern definition that includes the Nations League, they have won three senior trophies and all during the period he was active for them.

Argentina: Full cupboard-then the missing jewel

Before Lionel Messi enchanted the footballing landscape, Argentina had won two World Cups in 1978 and 1986. When it comes to Copa Americas, they had 14 titles under their belt. So, that makes 16 major titles. If we count the extended titles, then including the 1992 King Fahd/Confederations and 1993 Artemio Franchi, they had 18 titles.

Argentina comparison before and with Lionel Messi(HT)

With Messi

World Cup 2022

Copa America in 2021 and 2024

Finalissma 2022

What this shows: Argentina were giants in the football world already. Messi authored their modern chapter with definitive contributions.

Reading the numbers

Trophy contribution to their respective nations - Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo(HT)

While Portugal’s story is one of transformation, Argentina’s is that of culmination. Ronaldo changed the history of football in the nation with his contributions, while Messi enriched an already sparkling cabinet.

The stories may be different, but the legacies of both these players are equally defining. But when measured alongside the existing history of their respective teams, we can say that Ronaldo will leave behind a more definitive and influential footprint on Portugal’s football than Lionel Messi on Argentina.