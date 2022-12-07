Home / Sports / Football / Cristiano Ronaldo gives massive transfer update, responds to Al-Nassr links after FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match

Cristiano Ronaldo gives massive transfer update, responds to Al-Nassr links after FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match

football
Published on Dec 07, 2022 06:07 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo responded to his rumoured links with Al-Nassr after Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2022 match vs Switzerland.

Cristiano Ronaldo during FIFA World Cup 2022.(REUTERS)
Cristiano Ronaldo during FIFA World Cup 2022.(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

Currently in Qatar for Portugal's FIFA World Cup campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself embroiled in rumours about his future due to his contract being terminated by Manchester United. On Monday, Spanish media outlet Marca reported that the 37-year-old had agreed to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a two-and-a-half year deal worth 200 million euros per season. But then ESPN stated on Tuesday that the rumours were fake and that Ronaldo had not made a decision yet.

So after Portugal's 6-1 victory against Switzerland, the attacker was asked by reporters if his deal with Al-Nassr was complete, to which he simply replied, "No, that's not true - not true".

Also Read | Watch: Lusail Stadium crowd goes crazy in applauding Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival as substitute in FIFA World Cup match

Ronaldo was also benched for the Switzerland clash, coming in the second-half as a substitute with his replacement Goncalo Ramos scoring a hat-trick on his World Cup debut. He was also approached by the club in the previous transfer window, but rejected those offers as he was seeking to join a club in the Champions League. But Ronaldo's huge salary became an obstacle with Chelsea and Bayern Munich backing out from making a move.

The Portugal captain rejoined United in 2021 for a second stint. He departed the English side after his first stint in 2009. On his return, he finished the season with 24 goals in all competitions, 18 of those being in the Premier League, making him the third-highest goalscorer in the league behind Golden Boot winners Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-Min. He was also named in the Premier League Team of the year but United finished in sixth spot, failing to qualify for the Champions League. But after Erik ten Hag's arrival, he fell down the pecking order, restricted to only 10 2022-23 Premier League appearances, scoring a goal. Meanwhile, he scored two goals and bagged two assists in the Europa League.

Just before the World Cup, he flirted with controversy after an interview with Piers Morgan, where he criticised the club and Ten Hag. Responding to the interview, the Premier League club terminated his contract.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
cristiano ronaldo fifa world cup manchester united + 1 more
cristiano ronaldo fifa world cup manchester united

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out