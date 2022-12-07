Home / Sports / Football / Watch: Lusail Stadium crowd goes crazy in applauding Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival as substitute in FIFA World Cup match

Watch: Lusail Stadium crowd goes crazy in applauding Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival as substitute in FIFA World Cup match

football
Updated on Dec 07, 2022 04:59 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival as a substitute in Portugal's Round of 16 match vs Switzerland, sent the Lusail Stadium crowd into a state of meltdown.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived as a substitute during Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match vs Switzerland.(Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo arrived as a substitute during Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match vs Switzerland.(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo's days in international football seem to be coming to an end as the Portugal captain was benched for his side's crucial FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 encounter vs Switzerland, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The former Manchester United attacker was replaced by Benfica frontman Goncalo Ramos as the solitary striker in Fernando Santos' tactical plans against the Swiss. With many fans not expecting Ramos to impress, considering it was World Cup debut as he hadn't featured at all during the group stage. But the 21-year-old justified his selection in style, grabbing a hat-trick to help Portugal thrash Switzerland 6-1.

With Ramos stealing his thunder, Ronaldo also had his share of spotlight during the build-up of the match, and it heightened in the second-half, when he was substituted in the 73rd-minute. On Ronaldo's arrival, Ramos was substituted out by Santos. While Ronaldo waited to enter near the touchline, the crowd's attention turned towards the 37-year-old and what followed was continuous applause for a few seconds for the former Real Madrid man.

Also Read | Real Madrid star Eden Hazard retires from international football after Belgium's FIFA World Cup 2022 exit

Here is the video of the Lusail Stadium crowd applauding Cristiano Ronaldo:

Portugal have reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup for just the third time after 2006 and 1996, ending a run of five consecutive knockout games at the tournament without a win (Draw 1, Loss 4). Meanwhile, this was also Portugal's biggest ever victory in the knockout rounds of the World Cup, and even scoring six goals outside the group stages for the first time.

Meanwhile after the match, Santos defended his decision to bench Ronaldo. Speaking to reporters, he said, "I already explained it (the situation surrounding Ronaldo being dropped), I would not explain it again. They are different players. It was game strategy, all the players are different, I also launched Dalot, Raphael, however Cancelo is also a fabulous player. It was what I thought that we would need for this match against Switzerland."

"There is no problem between Fernando Santos and the captain of the national team (Ronaldo), we've been friends for many years. Players make decisions. Things do not affect us. I already explained, that part was completely resolved and he set a great example of a great captain", he further added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
cristiano ronaldo portugal fifa world cup + 1 more
cristiano ronaldo portugal fifa world cup

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out