Ronaldo meets former Real Madrid star after Manchester United’s win over Arsenal at Old Trafford; pic goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo spent some quality time with his old friend and former teammate Kaka after Manchester United hammered Arsenal on Sunday at Old Trafford. Nicknamed CR7, the Manchester United stalwart was reunited with legendary footballer Kaka at the Theatre of Dreams. Often dubbed as one of the greatest players of his generation, AC Milan legend Kaka paid a special visit to Manchester to watch the Red Devils play Gunner on matchday 6 of the English Premier League (EPL).

Kaka’s ex-teammate and Man United icon Ronaldo was spotted with the former Real Madrid star after the Red Devils registered a 3-1 win over the Gunners in their backyard. Taking to Instagram after the match, Kaka shared a couple of photos starring Ronaldo and former Real Madrid star Casemiro. Kaka also took photos with members of the Brazilian contingent at Arsenal. Kaka’s recent social media activity became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the beautiful game.

Kaka also took photos with members of the Brazilian contingent (Instagram @Kaka)

Kaka and Ronaldo were roped in by record-time European champions Real Madrid during the 2009 summer transfer window. While Ronaldo joined Real for a record fee, Madrid paid AC Milan a staggering sum of €67 million to land the 2007 Ballon d’Or winner at the Santiago Bernabeu. Football icons Ronaldo and Kaka capped off contrasting stints at Real Madrid following their respective transfers.

Kaka also congratulated Man United's Antony, who made his debut at Old Trafford(Instagram @Kaka)

Former AC Milan star Kaka also congratulated Antony through Instagram Stories. Joining Man United from Ajax for a whopping sum of £85 million, Brazilian star Antony scored the opening goal for the Red Devils in the Premier League match against Arsenal. Antony also made his Man United debut in the same contest.

Goals from Antony and Marcus Rashford ended Arsenal’s unbeaten run in the 2022-2023 season of the Premier League. With the memorable win over the Gunners, Man United have secured the fifth spot in the current Premier League standings.

