Cristiano Ronaldo rules out January transfer, aims to win AFC Champions League with Al Nassr

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 05, 2025 08:33 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled out a January transfer and is expected to remain in Saudi Arabia for the remainder of his contract.

Ahead of 2025, there were plenty of rumours being circulated that Cristiano Ronaldo would be pushing for a transfer to Europe in the January transfer window. But Ronaldo has denied such rumours in a recent interview, and revealed that he would be seeing his contract run down.

Cristiano Ronaldo runs with the ball during a Saudi Pro League football match.(AFP)
Cristiano Ronaldo runs with the ball during a Saudi Pro League football match.(AFP)

The Portugal international saw his contract with Manchester United get terminated in 2022, and then joined Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr for a record-breaking 177 million pounds-a-year deal, and his contract is set to expire in the summer.

Also Read: Shots fired at Ronaldo! Rodri destroys Portugal star’s ‘Vinicius deserved Ballon d’Or’ claim: ‘Same journalists…’

Speaking to the Saudi Pro League’s official media channel, he said, “I’m happy and my family is happy. We started a new life in this beautiful country. Life is good, football is good. In terms of individual and collective, we are still there. We are still improving.”

“It’s hard to compete with teams like Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, but we are still there, still pushing and fighting. Football is like that; you have good moments and bad moments. But, for me, the most important thing is to be professional, to push hard, respect the club, respect your contract and believe that things will change – for Al Nassr to try to win more titles,” he added.

Ronaldo also went on to mention that his main objective currently is to win the AFC Champions League with Al Nassr. “The [AFC] Champions League is something I want to win for the club. But the most important is to keep pushing and be professional,” he said.

Ronaldo will also hope to win the league title with Al Nassr, something which he has failed to achieve. With Al Nassr, he has only won the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.

During his glittering career in Europe, Ronaldo won five Ballon d’Or awards, a record three UEFA Men’s Player of the Year awards, four European Golden Shoes and was also named five times as the FIFA Best Player of the World.

Sunday, January 05, 2025
