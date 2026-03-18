Cristiano Ronaldo’s FIFA World Cup dream in doubt as recovery stalls; Portugal star set to miss USA, Mexico friendlies

Cristiano Ronaldo's injury has raised concerns over his participation at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Portugal captain will miss his country's upcoming international friendlies, according to reports.

Ronaldo suffered a hamstring injury during a recent Saudi Pro League match and has already begun his recovery. IN a statement, Al Nassr said, "Cristiano Ronaldo has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury after the last game against Al Fayha. He started a rehabilitation program and will be under evaluation day by day."

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But the club has also failed to provide a timeline. Portugal is set to face Mexico and USA in international friendlies later this month, and it will serve as important preparation. The FIFA World Cup is scheduled to begin on June 11.

Ronaldo has been in good form this season and leads the Golden Boot race with 21 goals in the league. Al Nassr are on top of the table, with 67 points from 26 matches.

Despite Ronaldo's injury, he has been included in Portugal's squad for the international break. Ronaldo is also not currently in Saudi Arabia. Due to the ongoing Gulf conflict, he and his family reportedly flew to Spain and haven't returned yet. He is reportedly staying in a mansion in La Finca, in Madrid.

Football fans around the world will be hoping Ronaldo recovers before the World Cup, as it could be his last appearance in the tournament. He made his international debut for Portugal in 2003, at the age of 18.

He has represented his country in eleven major tournaments, scoring his first international goal in Euro 2004, where he helped Portugal reach the final. He was also included in the team for the tournament. He was made captain ahead of Euro 2008, and in Euro 2012, he was named in the team of the tournament.

In the 2018 World Cup, he scored four goals. He led Portugal to the Euro 2016 title. He bagged the Golden Boot as the top scorer at Euro 2020 before representing Portugal at the 2022 World Cup, his fifth WC tournament. He has also led Portugal to two UEFA Nations Leagues in 2019 and 2025.