Cristiano Ronaldo to Premier League? Al Nassr star’s private jet spotted at Manchester airport

Cristiano Ronaldo’s private jet was spotted on the runway at the Manchester airport, leading to speculation that he could leave Al Nassr. Ronaldo’s private jet landed in Manchester on Friday. Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being substituted.(REUTERS)

There has been no official statement from Ronaldo’s team regarding why he has arrived to England, just a day after featuring in Al Nassr’s Sauri Pro League clash on Thursday, where they beat Al Ahli 3-2.

Ronaldo had two stints with Manchester United in the past. In his first stint, he played under Sir Alex Ferguson and joined Real Madrid. In his second stint, he saw his contract get terminated in the winter of 2022, due to his comments on Erik ten Hag.

Speaking at the sidelines of the Globe Soccer Awards, Ronaldo said, “The Premier League it's the most difficult league in the world.”

“All the teams are good, all the teams fight, all the teams run, all the players are strong. Football is different right now. There's no easy games anymore.”

Also analysing United’s poor form, he said, “I said this one and a half years ago, and I will continue to say it: The problem is not the coaches. It's like an aquarium. If you have the fish inside and he's sick and you take it out and you fix the problem and you put him again in an aquarium they will be sick again. The problem of Manchester United is the same. The problem is not always the coach. It's much more than that.”

“If I will be the owner of the club, I will make things clear and adjust what I think is bad there,” he added.

Meanwhile, he also backed United manager Ruben Amorin, who has found it hard in England. He said, “He did a fantastic job in Portugal with my club Sporting. But the Premier League is a different beast, it's a different league, it's the most competitive league in the world. I knew it would be tough and they would continue the storm, but the storm will finish and the sun will rise. Fingers crossed things will be good with him and I hope the best for Manchester United because this is a club I still love.”