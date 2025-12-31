Cristiano Ronaldo vs time: The 1,000 goal chase explained - required rate, match volume and the risk factor

Cristiano Ronaldo is on 957 official senior goals after scoring in Al Nassr’s 2-2 draw with Al Ettifaq on December 30, 2025.

The chase to 1,000 is therefore simple in arithmetic and brutal in reality: 43 more goals at an age where the biggest opponent is not on the field, but in his training and fitness sessions. Ronaldo has already set the frame himself - he wants to play “one of two more years”, and says the milestone is there if he stays injury free.

Ronaldo’s 1,000 goal-chase: the numbers, the runway and the risk Method: Here, we treat the target (43 goals) as a function of match volume and goals per match, then test the outcome under realistic scenario bands for 2026-27.

The runway: how many games are on the table? The Saudi Pro League is a 34-game double round-robin season. The rest of the year is shaped by knockout tournaments and international windows for him: the AFC Champions League Elite Finals in Jeddah run from April 16-25, 2026, and the 2026 World Cup runs June 11-July 19, 2026.

More games don’t guarantee more goals, but they reduce the required scoring rate. Which brings us to the central equation.