Cristiano Ronaldo's record-breaking sixth UEFA Euro: What Portugal can expect from CR7 in European Championship

He can't stop; he won't stop. As per Cristiano Ronaldo's famous admission, the Portuguese captain doesn't follow records. It's the milestones that follow him wherever he goes. A name that needs no introduction, globetrotter Ronaldo is a certified legend of the beautiful game. At the age of 39, Portugal's talismanic forward is gunning for more glory in the international arena. Nicknamed CR7, the Real Madrid and Manchester United legend will marshal the troops of the 2016 winners in the 2024 edition of the European Championship - the UEFA Euro. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal(REUTERS)

The milestone man of Roberto Martinez's side was at the double as Portugal warmed up for the UEFA Euro with a 3-0 win over Ireland on Tuesday. Ronaldo demolished the Irish attack with his twin strikes after watching Portugal's defeat to Croatia from the bench. Reaching 130 international goals, Ronaldo completed his brace in just 10 minutes. Debutant in the 2004 edition, Ronaldo will appear at his record sixth edition of the European Championship in Germany.

Records: What does Euro six have in store for CR7?

Ronaldo fired two goals in his debut campaign at the UEFA Euro 2004. The former Real Madrid superstar smashed three goals in 2012. CR7 also found the back of the net thrice in Portugal's title-winning campaign. The ex-Juventus forward netted five times at the UEFA Euro 2020. Ronaldo only needs to open his account at the Euro 2024 to extend his record-setting run in Germany. The 39-year-old is not the oldest player in Portugal’s squad. However, Ronaldo can still become the oldest goal-getter at the Euros. Ronaldo is also aiming to emulate Spanish legend Iker Casillas by masterminding a second Euro title triumph as captain. Only Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate has won two Euro trophies as captain in 2008 and 2012.

Goals galore: Ronaldo to unlock two-decade scoring feat

Ronaldo holds the world record for scoring the most number of international goals. Ronaldo and Iran's Ali Daei have breached the 100-goal mark in the international arena. The Al-Nassr superstar has already crossed the 850-goal mark in his trophy-laden career. The most capped male player in international football, Ronaldo is the all-time leading goal scorer (14) at the Euros. Only Ronaldo has scored goals in five editions of the European Championship. Did you know? Ronaldo scored his first goal for Portugal back in June (12) 2004. Ronaldo is tipped to find the back of the net at the 2024 UEFA Euro. A goal at the Euro 2024 will extend his goal-scoring reign for the national side to over 20 years. Yes, one more strike and CR7 will rewrite history for the umpteenth time.

Portuguese legacy: How far can Ronaldo and Co. go in Germany?

Ronaldo was reduced to tears after Portugal were dumped out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 by Morocco in the quarter-finals. Two years later, Ronaldo is headlining another marquee tournament. Replaced by Goncalo Ramos at the World Cup, Ronaldo has become indispensable to Portugal. Changing of the guards can wait as Portugal are relying on Ronaldo's success under Martinez's watch at the Euros. With Martinez at the helm, Portugal doesn’t make choices based on where the players play. Ronaldo's lucrative transfer to Saudi Arabia has only improved the goal-scoring exploits of the Al Nassr megastar. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner fired 35 goals and produced 11 assists in the Saudi Pro League. This is Portugal's eighth consecutive appearance at the Euros after qualifying with a 100 percent winning record in their group. Portugal’s Group F opponents are out of the top 35 of the FIFA rankings. With Turkey, Georgia and the Czech Republic in Group F, Ronaldo's Portugal are expected to emerge as group leaders. Portugal often become a force to reckon with after clearing the group stage at the Euros. Will there be tears of joy for Ronaldo and Co. at UEFA Euro 2024? Only time will tell.