UEFA Euro 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch on television and online

UEFA Euro 2024 begins on June 15, with hosts Germany taking on Group A opponents Scotland in the tournament opener, in Munich. The group stage will run for two weeks, from June 15-June 27, and will be followed by the knockout stages. The Round of 16 will be held between June 29-July 3, followed by the quarter-finals (July 5-July 7), sei-finals (July 10-July 11), and then the final on July 15. Germany players attend a training session in Freudenstadt.(AP)

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo, and it could be his swansong tournament for Portugal. Meanwhile, France will once again rely on Kylian Mbappe, who recently sealed a massive transfer move to Real Madrid. For Germany, it will be about their young guns in the guise of Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz. There are six groups with four teams in each of them, and they will face each other in a single round-robin format. The top-two teams from each group will enter the Round of 16. Meanwhile, the top-four third-ranked sides will also reach the Round of 16.

When will the UEFA Euro 2024 begin?

The UEFA Euro 2024 will begin on June 15, 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the UEFA Euro 2024 take place?

The UEFA Euro 2024 will be held in Germany. The venues are Dortmund, Munich, Cologne, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Leipzig, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen and Dusseldorf.

How to watch the UEFA Euro 2024 live on television in India?

The live coverage of UEFA Euro 2024 will be broadcasted on television in India via Sony Sports Network.

How to live stream the UEFA Euro 2024?

The UEFA Euro 2024 matches will be live streamed in India via SonyLiv.