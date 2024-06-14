 UEFA Euro 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch on television and online | Football News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UEFA Euro 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch on television and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 14, 2024 09:08 AM IST

The UEFA Euro 2024 is scheduled to begin on June 15. Here are the live streaming details.

UEFA Euro 2024 begins on June 15, with hosts Germany taking on Group A opponents Scotland in the tournament opener, in Munich. The group stage will run for two weeks, from June 15-June 27, and will be followed by the knockout stages. The Round of 16 will be held between June 29-July 3, followed by the quarter-finals (July 5-July 7), sei-finals (July 10-July 11), and then the final on July 15.

Germany players attend a training session in Freudenstadt.(AP)
Germany players attend a training session in Freudenstadt.(AP)

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo, and it could be his swansong tournament for Portugal. Meanwhile, France will once again rely on Kylian Mbappe, who recently sealed a massive transfer move to Real Madrid. For Germany, it will be about their young guns in the guise of Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz. There are six groups with four teams in each of them, and they will face each other in a single round-robin format. The top-two teams from each group will enter the Round of 16. Meanwhile, the top-four third-ranked sides will also reach the Round of 16.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also Read | UEFA Euro 2024: Groups, format, venues and schedule - All you need to know

When will the UEFA Euro 2024 begin?

The UEFA Euro 2024 will begin on June 15, 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the UEFA Euro 2024 take place?

The UEFA Euro 2024 will be held in Germany. The venues are Dortmund, Munich, Cologne, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Leipzig, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen and Dusseldorf.

How to watch the UEFA Euro 2024 live on television in India?

The live coverage of UEFA Euro 2024 will be broadcasted on television in India via Sony Sports Network.

How to live stream the UEFA Euro 2024?

The UEFA Euro 2024 matches will be live streamed in India via SonyLiv.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more

Catch all the Latest Football matches score updates alongwith EPL 2024 Schedule , ISL 2024 Schedule and other related updates on ISL 2024 Points table on The Hindustan Times website and App
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Football / UEFA Euro 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch on television and online
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On