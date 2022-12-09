Croatia vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia start strong in quarterfinal vs Brazil; CRO 0-0 BRA

FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final Live Score Croatia vs Brazil: Brazil will be eyeing a ninth semi-final spot when they face Croatia in the first quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan. Luka Modric's Croatia had registered a thrilling 3-1 win on penalties against Japan after their match ended in a draw at the end of 120 minutes; Brazil, meanwhile, put out a dominating performance against another Asian nation South Korea, beating the side 4-1. One of the biggest positives for Brazil was the return of Neymar to the XI, who was forced to remain in sidelines in the group stage after facing an injury in Brazil's opener at the World Cup. Neymar also registered his name in the scoresheet when he converted the penalty in the 13th minute on his return to the XI.

