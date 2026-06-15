Daichi Kamada's late dramatic equaliser gives Japan thrilling 2-2 draw against Netherlands

Japan played out a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F encounter, showing the world why they are considered the dark horses of the competition. Japan left it late, but Daichi Kamada's fortuitous 88th-minute header in the 88th minute gave the side the equaliser, and in the end, the fixture ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on Sunday. There were celebrations all around in the Japan camp after Koki Ogawa rose to the maximum to nod the ball towards the goal from Junya Ito's corner; however, the ball was eventually flicked off Kamada, and it beat the Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Japan's Koki Ogawa celebrates their second goal, scored by Daichi Kamada. (REUTERS)

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The game between the Dutch and Japan had it all. However, the first half produced no goals, and at halftime the score was 0-0. It was the second half that brought life to the contest, as a span of 13 minutes saw three goals scored.

It all started with the Netherlands' centre-back Virgil van Dijk injecting some life into the contest with a goal in the 51st minute. Liverpool teammate Ryan Gravenberch made a right-wing cross, and van Dijk's header ensured that the Dutch took the lead in the match.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany thrash Curacao 7-1, but debutants make history

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{{^usCountry}} Just six minutes later, Japan answered back in style. Keito Nakamura drifted into a central position to hit a low drive, and the scoreline read 1-1 in the 57th minute. Seven minutes later, Crysencio Summerville, who made his senior Netherlands debut earlier this month, then came up with an inspired effort. It seemed that the Dutch got the winner as Summerville cut in from the right, curling a fine effort off the post, to help the Netherlands take a 2-1 lead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just six minutes later, Japan answered back in style. Keito Nakamura drifted into a central position to hit a low drive, and the scoreline read 1-1 in the 57th minute. Seven minutes later, Crysencio Summerville, who made his senior Netherlands debut earlier this month, then came up with an inspired effort. It seemed that the Dutch got the winner as Summerville cut in from the right, curling a fine effort off the post, to help the Netherlands take a 2-1 lead. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, Japan had the final laugh, as the second equaliser was scored in the 88th minute, and both teams shared the points, walking away with one point each. Japan want more {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Japan had the final laugh, as the second equaliser was scored in the 88th minute, and both teams shared the points, walking away with one point each. Japan want more {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Japan camp wasn't completely satisfied with the draw, but the support staff also realises the enormity of walking away with a point against a team like the Dutch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Japan camp wasn't completely satisfied with the draw, but the support staff also realises the enormity of walking away with a point against a team like the Dutch. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are not completely satisfied with the draw. But the Netherlands are a top-class team, and we tried to compete at the same level. We were tenacious but patient and kept calm,” he said after the draw.

The Netherlands and Japan are part of Group F, alongside Sweden and Tunisia. The Dutch will next face Sweden on June 20, while Japan will face Tunisia on June 21.

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