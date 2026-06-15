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Daichi Kamada's late dramatic equaliser gives Japan thrilling 2-2 draw against Netherlands

FIFA World Cup 2026: Daichi Kamada's equaliser helped Japan walk away with a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands. 

Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 05:22 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Japan played out a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F encounter, showing the world why they are considered the dark horses of the competition. Japan left it late, but Daichi Kamada's fortuitous 88th-minute header in the 88th minute gave the side the equaliser, and in the end, the fixture ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on Sunday. There were celebrations all around in the Japan camp after Koki Ogawa rose to the maximum to nod the ball towards the goal from Junya Ito's corner; however, the ball was eventually flicked off Kamada, and it beat the Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Japan's Koki Ogawa celebrates their second goal, scored by Daichi Kamada. (REUTERS)

The game between the Dutch and Japan had it all. However, the first half produced no goals, and at halftime the score was 0-0. It was the second half that brought life to the contest, as a span of 13 minutes saw three goals scored.

It all started with the Netherlands' centre-back Virgil van Dijk injecting some life into the contest with a goal in the 51st minute. Liverpool teammate Ryan Gravenberch made a right-wing cross, and van Dijk's header ensured that the Dutch took the lead in the match.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany thrash Curacao 7-1, but debutants make history

“We are not completely satisfied with the draw. But the Netherlands are a top-class team, and we tried to compete at the same level. We were tenacious but patient and kept calm,” he said after the draw.

The Netherlands and Japan are part of Group F, alongside Sweden and Tunisia. The Dutch will next face Sweden on June 20, while Japan will face Tunisia on June 21.

 
fifa world cup Netherlands japan
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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