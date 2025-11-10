Darkness looms larger for ISL as Champions suspend football operations: Supreme Court now the last hope

The uncertainty around the next Indian Super League season deepened after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed that its new commercial tender for the league and allied properties failed to attract a single bid. Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL 2024-25 Highlights

The tender, monitored by the Supreme Court with a Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC), headed by former Justice (Retd.) L. Nageswara Rao was expected to secure a long-term commercial partner and clear the way for the delayed 2025-26 campaign. Instead, Indian club football has been pushed into fresh turbulence.

Supreme Court-mandated roadmap hits a wall

In its statement, AIFF said the BEC, chaired by Justice Rao, met after the bid deadline expired without any applications and decided that he would now submit a detailed report before the Supreme Court on the failed process.

The federation has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) on 16 October 2025 for a 15-year commercial partnership covering ISL and wider AIFF rights - broadcasting, sponsorships, digital, and merchandising - with bids due by 7 November, 5 pm. The RFP itself specifies that the process is being administered by AIFF under the supervision of Justice Rao, in line with Supreme Court orders passed earlier this year.

This tender is a direct outcome of the legal settlement between AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the Reliance-backed entity that has run the ISL since its inception. With the existing Master Rights Agreement expiring in December 2025, FSDL agreed to relinquish its commercial control, and the Supreme Court asked AIFF to conduct an open, transparent tender under Justice Rao’s watch to ensure continuity of the league.

Despite that backing, and initial interest reportedly coming from multiple entities - including FSDL itself, a foreign consortium, and at least one domestic group - no party ultimately submitted a financial bid before the deadline. Industry voices have pointed to a mismatch between AIFF’s financial expectations and market realities as a key factor.

Clubs on edge as season delay grows

The collapse of the first tender comes against a backdrop of rising anger among the clubs. Earlier, 10 ISL teams had written a strongly worded letter to AIFF, accusing the federation of poor communication and warning that delays in finalising the commercial model were making it ‘nearly impossible’ to plan sponsorships, squad building, and budgets for the 2025-26 season.

Reigning champions Mohun Bagan SuperGiants have already moved into drastic territory, announcing an indefinite suspension of all football activities, including their pre-season camp, citing a complete lack of clarity over the league’s future. The club has said it will review player and staff contracts next month, though salaries have not yet been halted.

The Supreme Court had earlier stressed the need for a timely start to the 2025-26 season, with the ISL and the Kalinga Super League forming the spine of the domestic calendar. With the first commercial tender stalling at the very first hurdle, AIFF must now return to the apex court with alternatives - potentially a revised RFP, an interim stop-gap arrangement, or a negotiated solution - even as the clock ticks on club preparations and the credibility of Indian football’s top tier comes under greater scrutiny.