David Alaba to leave Bayern Munich after 13 years
David Alaba will leave Bayern Munich when his contract expires at the end of the season after 13 years with the Bundesliga club, making him one of the most sought-after free agents in European soccer.
The Austrian, who can play in defence and midfield, said Tuesday he hasn't yet committed to a new club.
“First of all, I'd like to have a new challenge," he said. “I'd like to develop further as a player.”
The announcement came two days after Bayern signed French defender Dayot Upamecano from Leipzig on a five-year contract. He is likely to be a replacement for Alaba, who has been used almost exclusively in defense by coach Hansi Flick.
Besides nine German titles — and a strong likelihood of a 10th this season — Alaba has won the German Cup six times and the Champions League with Bayern in 2013 and last year.
Alaba said he thought he could play for another four to seven years and has been “thinking about how my career could look” in that time. Media reports in various countries have linked Alaba with a possible move to Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain or to the Premier League.
Alaba joined Bayern in 2008 and came through the club's youth and reserve teams. The 28-year-old Austrian has played 415 games for Bayern in all competitions and started all but two of the team's league games so far this season.
Alaba and Bayern were in talks about a new contract but the club said in November that the negotiations had broken down. The talks were put into the spotlight in September when honorary Bayern president Uli Hoeness labelled Alaba’s agent, Pini Zahavi, a “money-grubbing piranha” on television. Alaba indicated he was dismayed by the comments.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
David Alaba to leave Bayern Munich after 13 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LaLiga to engage with Indian fans through a unique LaLiga QR Challenge
- The tech-savvy engagement activity is planned at various physical and digital touchpoints and the QR Codes will be integrated alternately through different partnerships and initiatives executed for its Indian fans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian women's football team to face Serbia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FC Goa captain Bedia show-caused by AIFF for 'unsporting behaviour'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Difficult period means extra motivation to beat Sevilla: Meunier
- Thomas Meunier said there is added motivation for his team to do well in the Champions League.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Great learning experience': RFYS-AIFC workshops get thumbs up from coaches
- A total of 119 coaches from football institutes, schools and colleges participated in the workshops, with experts providing them deep insight into specialist areas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bayern held 3-3 by struggling Bielefeld on Bundesliga return
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham up to fifth after comfortable win over Sheffield United
- Issa Diop added a second in the 58th minute with a header and Ryan Fredericks scored with the last kick of the game.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Werner ends EPL goal drought as Chelsea go fourth
- The Chelsea striker tapped in at the far post after Olivier Giroud had failed to connect with a high cross to complete a 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhetri, Cleiton star as Bengaluru FC beat Mumbai City 4-2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nobody has to worry about me, says Liverpool's Klopp
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG head to Barca with revenge and Messi on their minds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barca's Koeman wants protection for players like PSG's injured Neymar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More trouble for suspended East Bengal coach Fowler, show-caused again by AIFF
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool favourites but Leipzig lifted by winning run - Nagelsmann
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox