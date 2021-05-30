Home / Sports / Football / De Bruyne fractured nose, eye socket in CL final collision
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne grimaces as he leaves the pitch during the Champions League final(AP)
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne grimaces as he leaves the pitch during the Champions League final(AP)
football

De Bruyne fractured nose, eye socket in CL final collision

The 29-year-old Belgian playmaker had to be replaced by Gabriel Jesus in the 60th minute on Saturday following a collision with Antonio Rudiger.
READ FULL STORY
AP | , Porto, Portugal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 06:00 PM IST

Kevin De Bruyne fractured his nose and eye socket during Manchester City’s Champions League final loss to Chelsea less than two weeks before the start of the European Championship.

The 29-year-old Belgian playmaker had to be replaced by Gabriel Jesus in the 60th minute on Saturday following a collision with Antonio Rudiger.

The Chelsea defender was booked for the challenge on De Bruyne, who left the field in tears at the Estadio do Dragao.

De Bruyne provided an update on his condition on Sunday morning.

“Hi guys just got back from the hospital,” he tweeted. “My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back.”

Belgium opens its Euro 2020 campaign against Russia on June 12.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kevin de bruyne manchester city fc chelsea fc uefa champions league + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.