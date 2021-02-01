East Bengal hope to keep playoff hopes alive against Bengaluru
A desperate SC East Bengal will look for maximum points to keep their playoff hopes alive when they face former champions Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League match, here on Tuesday.
Placed second-last in the league table, Robbie Fowler's side has accumulated just 13 points from 14 matches and can definitely still make the playoffs, if results go their way.
The inability to convert chances has cost SCEB points lately. They are currently on a four-match winless streak and have netted just 12 goals all season, which is the second-lowest tally in the league.
SCEB are currently four points away from the fourth spot but Fowler believes his side is still in the race, despite the position they find themselves in.
"The results will dictate that obviously (whether we make it to the playoffs). We go into games wanting to get the results and we'll keep trying until it is mathematically impossible to get into the top four," Fowler said.
"At the minute, it is (possible), but the results may dictate that," Fowler added.
Similar to SCEB, Bengaluru have also been on a lean patch. They have been winless in their last eight matches, having lost five of those.
Conceding goals has been a problem for BFC, who have now failed to keep a clean sheet in 11 matches. They have conceded 19 goals so far, with only Odisha and Kerala conceding more.
So far this season, the Blues have dropped nine points from winning positions. They were close to securing a win in the last game before throwing away a two-goal lead to Hyderabad FC in a 2-2 draw.
They will have their task cut out against SCEB, with both Erik Paartalu and Juanan set to miss the game.
BFC interim coach Naushad Moosa acknowledged the mood in the camp has been uneasy, given the recent run of results.
"If you see the points table, it's not much of a difference," he said.
"Just one win and you're there. That really motivates us and that's what is pushing us to get a positive result. Just one game, three points and we are there. We need to work hard and be there in the playoffs," Moosa added.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rise of Real Kashmir FC nothing short of fairytale: coach Robertson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
East Bengal hope to keep playoff hopes alive against Bengaluru
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimović-Lukaku spat draws inquiry from federation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool set to address centre-back crisis on deadline day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pedri brings back brilliance to Barçelona midfield
- The 18-year-old Spaniard who is enjoying an excellent first season at Barcelona grew up absorbing all the Iniesta he could find, watching games at the fan club founded by his grandfather back home on the island of Tenerife.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juergen Klopp hails prolific Salah after Liverpool milestone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
James Erskine recalls challenges of filming Liverpool's title-win amid Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG slump to shock 3-2 loss at Lorient as Lille goes top
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi hits goal 650 as Barca get revenge on Athletic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Show more respect to Messi, says Koeman after contract leak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool back in groove, rivals slip up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ATK Mohun Bagan return to winning ways in ISL
- Kerala Blasters led through goals from Gary Hooper (14th minute) and Costa Nhamoinesu (51st) before a strike from Marcelinho (59th) and a brace from Krishna (65th, 87th) helped Bagan complete a thrilling comeback.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bamford shines as Leeds come from behind to beat Leicester 3-1
- Leeds remain in 12th, behind Southampton on goal difference, while Leicester are third with 39 points.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leverkusen sign midfielder Demarai Gray from Leicester City
- The 24-year-old, who had fallen out of favour under Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers, is to boost Leverkusen's attacking power, with the Bundesliga club struggling recently.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyderabad FC move to third position after 2-0 win over Chennaiyin FC
- Goals from Fran Sandaza (28th minute) and Joel Chianese (82th) were enough to secure all three points for Hyderabad FC.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox