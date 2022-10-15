Home / Sports / Football / El Clasico: A look at Real Madrid in numbers ahead of the side's clash against Barcelona

El Clasico: A look at Real Madrid in numbers ahead of the side's clash against Barcelona

Published on Oct 15, 2022

Take a look at Real Madrid in numbers ahead of their clash against Barcelona.

Real Madrid's team players pose for a picture before the Champions League group F soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid at Polish Army Stadium stadium in Warsaw.(AP)
By HT Sports Desk

Real Madrid will face Barcelona in their first clash of the 2022/23 season on Sunday evening. Carlo Ancelotti's side is currently second in the La Liga table and will take a crucial lead over Barcelona with a win in the all-important clash.

The ‘Los Blancos’ have been one of the most successful clubs in football history, and as they renew their rivalry with Barcelona at the El Clasico, let's take a look at Real Madrid in numbers:

1 - Rank in the historic LaLiga Santander standings.

3 - Only European club to have won three Champions League titles in a row since the competition’s restructuring (2016-18).

5 - Only European club to have won five European Cups in a row (1956-60). Also, the only Spanish club to have won five LaLiga Santander titles in a row (1986-90).

7 - Club with the most different players named Ballon d'Or winners (11 trophies): Cristiano Ronaldo (4), Di Stéfano (2), Kopa, Figo, Ronaldo Nazário, Cannavaro and Modrić. In addition, Di Stéfano was awarded the only ‘Super Ballon d'Or’ in history.

14 - Club with the most European Cups/Champions League titles in history.

14 - Titles won by Miguel Muñoz, the most successful coach in Real Madrid's history. Among them, he won 9 LaLiga Santander titles.

35 - The Spanish club with the most LaLiga Santander titles.

90 - 'Noventa minuti en el Bernabéu son molto longo'. Juanito's famous phrase on the influence of 'Miedo Escénico' (‘stage fright’), which rivals suffer at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

100 - The joint-record number of points in a single LaLiga Santander season (2011-12).

121 - The record number of goals in a single LaLiga Santander season (2011-12).

450 - Goals scored in all competitions by Cristiano Ronaldo, the club's all-time top scorer. He scored 311 goals in LaLiga Santander.

741 - Games played for Real Madrid by Raúl González, the player with the most games in club history. 550 of them were in LaLiga Santander.

1902 – The year Real Madrid were founded.

1947 – The inauguration year of the Santiago Bernabéu, one of the best and most iconic stadiums in the world.

2000 – The year in which FIFA named Real Madrid 'Best Club of the 20th Century', a unique distinction in the history of football.

