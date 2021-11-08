Home / Sports / Football / Emile Smith Rowe called up to England squad, Ward-Prowse ruled out
football

Emile Smith Rowe called up to England squad, Ward-Prowse ruled out

  • Rashford has opted to remain with Manchester United to focus on regaining full fitness while Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse will miss the team's World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino due to illness.
Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Watford at the Emirates Stadium, London, Sunday Nov. 7, 2021.(AP)
Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Watford at the Emirates Stadium, London, Sunday Nov. 7, 2021.(AP)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Bengaluru

Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe has received his first call up to the England senior squad while Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, James Ward-Prowse have not reported for duty, the country's Football Association (FA) said on Monday.

Forward Rashford has opted to remain with Manchester United to focus on regaining full fitness while Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse will miss the team's World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino due to illness.

Chelsea midfielder Mount will be monitored after his arrival at St George's Park was delayed because of recent dental surgery while United left-back Shaw is following concussion protocol following a head injury in the 2-0 loss to Manchester City.

The FA said that Smith-Rowe, who has scored four goals in 11 Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season and was part of their Under-21 side, had reported to the senior team's camp.

England sit top of Group I with 20 points from eight games, three points ahead of Poland. They host Albania on Nov. 12 and play San Marino away three days later.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
england football team
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out