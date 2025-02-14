‘Emotions got the better of me’: Liverpool boss Arne Slot on red card after Everton game

Arne Slot admitted "emotions got the better of me" after he was shown a red card following Liverpool's fiery 2-2 Premier League draw against neighbours Everton in midweek. Arne Slot was shown a red card following Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Everton. (AFP)

Liverpool were on course to extend their lead at the top of the table to nine points at Goodison Park on Wednesday but James Tarkowski struck a stunning volley to level in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Abdoulaye Doucoure's wild celebrations in front of the away fans sparked a furious reaction, with Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones confronting Doucoure, leading to the dismissal of both men.

With some supporters on the pitch, stewards and police became involved before Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also sent off by referee Michael Oliver.

The Dutchman is now involved in a Football Association investigation so could not speak about details, but said on Friday he hoped to behave differently in the future.

"I think what happened was that the extra time, the intentional five minutes that ended up being eight... and the emotions got the better of me," he told reporters.

"And if I could do that differently, if I look back at it, I would love to do it differently. I'm hoping to do it differently next time as well, but what has exactly been said or what has happened, there's an ongoing process and I don't want to disturb that."

Slot, in his first season at Anfield, praised his team's mental strength in the highly charged atmosphere at Everton, who are much improved in recent weeks under David Moyes, back at Goodison Park for a second spell.

"We've been praised so many times this season about how well these players can play, but they showed a different side of themselves on Wednesday, in my opinion also much better than the year before (a 2-0 defeat)," he said.

"They were mentally so, so, so strong during a game that was played maybe in the most difficult circumstances for them as well, and to stay strong together, to fight so hard, to be mentally so strong, that gives me a lot of confidence for the upcoming 14 games.

"I already knew how well they can play, but the togetherness they showed during the 98 minutes shows me that we are a very, very difficult team to beat."

Liverpool, seven points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, play struggling Wolves at Anfield on Sunday.