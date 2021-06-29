Home / Sports / Football / England beat Germany 2-0 to move into Euro 2020 last eight
England beat Germany 2-0 to move into Euro 2020 last eight

Reuters
JUN 29, 2021

England reached the quarter-finals of the European Championship with a 2-0 win over rivals Germany after Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored second-half goals at Wembley on Tuesday.

England took the lead in the 75th minute when Luke Shaw squared the ball from the left flank to find Sterling, who had started the move and finished it with a tap-in from the edge of the six-yard box as the home crowd erupted. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Highlights: England vs Germany

Kane scored the second in the 86th minute when substitute Jack Grealish crossed the ball and the England captain rushed in to beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and nod home.

Earlier, England keeper Jordan Pickford did well to keep out Timo Werner before tipping over a stinging volley from Kai Havertz. At the other end, Mats Hummels denied Kane with a last-ditch clearance just before halftime.

England will play either Sweden or Ukraine, who meet later on Tuesday in Glasgow in the final last-16 match.

