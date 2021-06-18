Euro 2020 Highlights: England and Scotland play out goalless draw

England vs Scotland, Euro 2020 Highlights: It ended goalless at full-time as both England and Scotland fail to get on the scoresheet. Declan Rice and Stephen O'Donnell had the best chances of the game in the first half. But it was a game devoid of a lot of attacking football as both teams defended brilliantly. England have four points from two matches while Scotland earn their first points of Euro 2020.

