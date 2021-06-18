Euro 2020 Highlights England and Scotland play out goalless draw
- England vs Scotland, Euro 2020 Highlights: England and Scotland failed to score as they played a goalless draw at the Wembley Stadium. Follow live score and updates of the Euro Cup match between England and Scotland.
England vs Scotland, Euro 2020 Highlights: It ended goalless at full-time as both England and Scotland fail to get on the scoresheet. Declan Rice and Stephen O'Donnell had the best chances of the game in the first half. But it was a game devoid of a lot of attacking football as both teams defended brilliantly. England have four points from two matches while Scotland earn their first points of Euro 2020.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUN 19, 2021 02:18 AM IST
Full time- England 0-0 Scotland
It finishes goalless at the end.
-
JUN 19, 2021 02:18 AM IST
90' England 0-0 Scotland
2 minutes have been added on. James provided a cross which went into the box but it led to a scramble between players which eventually led to a free-kick to Scotland.
-
JUN 19, 2021 02:12 AM IST
Change for Scotland
Kevin Nisbet replaces Che Adams.
-
JUN 19, 2021 02:08 AM IST
80' England 0-0 Scotland
Brilliant defending by Grant Hanley. It looked like Rashford was clear on goal but stuck to him and bailed out Scotland.
-
JUN 19, 2021 02:04 AM IST
77' England 0-0 Scotland
It fell to Scotland striker Che Adams near the goalpost but he shined it. Chance missed by Scotland.
-
JUN 19, 2021 02:00 AM IST
73' England 0-0 Scotland
Shaw had shot from the left side but miskicked it completely.
-
JUN 19, 2021 01:57 AM IST
England 0-0 Scotland
England failed to record a shot on target in the first half of a match at Wembley for the first time since a friendly versus Germany in November 2017, while they last failed to do so in a competitive game there in November 2014 against Slovenia. Tepid.
Source- OptaJoe
-
JUN 19, 2021 01:55 AM IST
Michael Owen on Grealish
-
JUN 19, 2021 01:50 AM IST
6' First change! England 0-0 Scotland
Jack Grealish has come on for Phil Foden. It was a surprising decision as Sterling was the one struggling to create chances.
-
JUN 19, 2021 01:49 AM IST
63' England 0-0 Scotland
Reece James clears of the line. Dykes had a good shot going towards goal but James anticipated it and cleared with a solid header.
-
JUN 19, 2021 01:47 AM IST
60' England 0-0 Scotland
Sterling had a chance to pass it to Foden, who was in a promising position but gave it away.
-
JUN 19, 2021 01:41 AM IST
54' England 0-0 Scotland
Reece James had a chance to go for a shot on the edge of the box. He went for it but it was above the goalpost.
-
JUN 19, 2021 01:37 AM IST
49' England 0-0 Scotland
No changes were made at halftime by England Gareth Southgate. Maybe time for Jack Grealish or Jadon Sancho to get on the pitch?
-
JUN 19, 2021 01:17 AM IST
England 0-0 Scotland at halftime
It finishes 0-0 at halftime with both teams struggling to create clear-cut chances for the attackers. England need Kane and Sterling to get into the game.
-
JUN 19, 2021 01:12 AM IST
40' England 0-0 Scotland
Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane have yet to make any significant contribution to the game. Sterling has wasted some possession while Kane has been missing.
-
JUN 19, 2021 01:06 AM IST
35' England 0-0 Scotland
While England 65% of the possession but both teams have the same shots on goal (4) and the same shot on target (1).
-
JUN 19, 2021 01:02 AM IST
31' Great Save! England 0-0 Scotland
Stephen O'Donnell hit a straight volley towards the England goal. It was struck well and was headed for the goal. But Jordan Pickford with an amazing save protects England.
-
JUN 19, 2021 01:00 AM IST
29' England 0-0 Scotland
Reece James curled a delightful cross for Harry Kane but the striker couldn't get proper contact as it went wide.
-
JUN 19, 2021 12:55 AM IST
25' England 0-0 Scotland
Beautiful pass by Mount to Sterling. But the Manchester City attacker couldn't make the most of it.
-
JUN 19, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Euro 2020: 22' England 0-0 Scotland
Corner for England. They are attacking well and it looks like a breakthrough is just some time away. Can they make this corner count? No as Scotland clear.
-
JUN 19, 2021 12:48 AM IST
17' OFFSIDE! England 0-0 Scotland
Foden was declared off-side after he was clear of the Scotland defence.
-
JUN 19, 2021 12:44 AM IST
11' Rice hits the post! England 0-0 Scotland
Declan Rice rose up the highest from a corner but his header hit the post.
-
JUN 19, 2021 12:40 AM IST
10' England 0-0 Scotland
Scotland have controlled the majority of the play in the first 10 minutes. England yet to get on the attack.
-
JUN 19, 2021 12:35 AM IST
3' England 0-0 Scotland
Big chance for Scotland early in the match. Che Adams had the chance to finish from a cross but it was blocked.
-
JUN 19, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Kick off
This eagerly-awaited encounter has started and Dykes has landed a knee on Shaw in the first play of the match.
-
JUN 19, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Gimour starts for Scotland
20-year-old Billy Gilmour is starting for Scotland against England.
-
JUN 19, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Chance for England
England have a chance to qualify for the last 16 in this game itself. With the draw between Croatia and Czech Republic, a win over Scotland guarantees England as Group winners.
-
JUN 18, 2021 11:50 PM IST
James and Shaw in the side
England manager Gareth Southgate played Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier in the full back positions in the last match against Croatia. This time he has picked Reece James and Luke Shaw in the playing XI.
-
JUN 18, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Scotland Playing XI
David Marshall; Grant Hanley, Scott McTominay, Kieran Tierney; Stephen O'Donnell, Billy Gilmour, Callum McGregor, John McGinn, Andy Robertson (capt); Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams
-
JUN 18, 2021 11:38 PM IST
England Playing XI
Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Mason Mount; Harry Kane (capt)
-
JUN 18, 2021 11:38 PM IST
England vs Scotland- LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to the live of the Euro 2020 match between England and Scotland.
Get our daily newsletter
Copa America: Early header secures 1-0 win for Argentina against Uruguay
- A first half goal from Guido Rodriguez, his first in 11 international appearances, gave Argentina a 1-0 win over Uruguay in a leaden Copa America clash.
English-born striker Brereton new hero for Chile in Copa America
- Stoke-born striker Ben Brereton was Chile’s new hero after scoring the winning goal against Bolivia in his first international start on Friday in the Copa America.
Euro 2020: Kane struggles as England held 0-0 by Scotland
- On his good days, Kane is one of the game’s ultimate goal threats for both Tottenham and England. But the sluggish striker never came close to scoring in the 0-0 draw between the two teams Friday at the European Championship.
Euro 2020, England vs Scotland: Action in pictures
- It ended goalless at full time as both England and Scotland fail to get on the scoresheet. Declan Rice and Stephen O'Donnell had the best chances of the game in the first half. But it was a game devoid of a lot of attacking football as both teams defended brilliantly. England have four points from two matches while Scotland earn their first points of Euro 2020.
Euro 2020, Croatia vs Czech Republic: Action in images
- Euro 2020, Croatia vs Czech Republic: Here is all the action from Croatia vs Czech Republic live in action.
Euro 2020 Highlights: England and Scotland play out goalless draw
- England vs Scotland, Euro 2020 Highlights: England and Scotland failed to score as they played a goalless draw at the Wembley Stadium. Follow live score and updates of the Euro Cup match between England and Scotland.
Euro 2020: Ivan Perisic gives Croatia lifeline in 1-1 draw with Czech Republic
Euro 2020: Sergio Busquets could play vs Poland, says Luis Enrique
Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen released from hospital after 'successful' operation
- The Danish soccer federation wrote on Twitter that Eriksen was released from the Rigshospitalet in central Copenhagen after a successful operation.
Euro 2020: In orange, Memphis Depay relives Lyon life
Euro 2020 Highlights: Match ends in draw, Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic
Euro 2020: Emil Forsberg fires Sweden to 1-0 victory over Slovakia
UEFA has contingency plan for London-scheduled Euro 2020 final
AC Milan signs defender Tomori from Chelsea after loan spell
- The Serie A club paid a reported fee of at least $33 million for the 23-year-old Tomori, who joined Milan in January and helped the team secure a Champions League spot by finishing second.
Euro 2020, Sweden vs Slovakia: Action through images
- Euro 2020, Sweden vs Slovakia: Here is all the action from Sweden vs Slovakia in images.