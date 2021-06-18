Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020 Highlights England and Scotland play out goalless draw
Scotland's John McGinn, left, clears the ball away from England's Declan Rice during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match.
Scotland's John McGinn, left, clears the ball away from England's Declan Rice during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match.(AP)

Euro 2020 Highlights England and Scotland play out goalless draw

  England vs Scotland, Euro 2020 Highlights: England and Scotland failed to score as they played a goalless draw at the Wembley Stadium.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 02:30 AM IST

England vs Scotland, Euro 2020 Highlights: It ended goalless at full-time as both England and Scotland fail to get on the scoresheet. Declan Rice and Stephen O'Donnell had the best chances of the game in the first half. But it was a game devoid of a lot of attacking football as both teams defended brilliantly. England have four points from two matches while Scotland earn their first points of Euro 2020.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 19, 2021 02:18 AM IST

    Full time- England 0-0 Scotland

    It finishes goalless at the end.

  • JUN 19, 2021 02:18 AM IST

    90' England 0-0 Scotland

    2 minutes have been added on. James provided a cross which went into the box but it led to a scramble between players which eventually led to a free-kick to Scotland.

  • JUN 19, 2021 02:12 AM IST

    Change for Scotland

    Kevin Nisbet replaces Che Adams.

  • JUN 19, 2021 02:08 AM IST

    80' England 0-0 Scotland

    Brilliant defending by Grant Hanley. It looked like Rashford was clear on goal but stuck to him and bailed out Scotland.

  • JUN 19, 2021 02:04 AM IST

    77' England 0-0 Scotland

    It fell to Scotland striker Che Adams near the goalpost but he shined it. Chance missed by Scotland.

  • JUN 19, 2021 02:00 AM IST

    73' England 0-0 Scotland

    Shaw had shot from the left side but miskicked it completely.

  • JUN 19, 2021 01:57 AM IST

    England 0-0 Scotland

    England failed to record a shot on target in the first half of a match at Wembley for the first time since a friendly versus Germany in November 2017, while they last failed to do so in a competitive game there in November 2014 against Slovenia. Tepid.

    Source- OptaJoe

  • JUN 19, 2021 01:55 AM IST

    Michael Owen on Grealish

  • JUN 19, 2021 01:50 AM IST

    6' First change! England 0-0 Scotland

    Jack Grealish has come on for Phil Foden. It was a surprising decision as Sterling was the one struggling to create chances.

  • JUN 19, 2021 01:49 AM IST

    63' England 0-0 Scotland

    Reece James clears of the line. Dykes had a good shot going towards goal but James anticipated it and cleared with a solid header.

  • JUN 19, 2021 01:47 AM IST

    60' England 0-0 Scotland

    Sterling had a chance to pass it to Foden, who was in a promising position but gave it away.

  • JUN 19, 2021 01:41 AM IST

    54' England 0-0 Scotland

    Reece James had a chance to go for a shot on the edge of the box. He went for it but it was above the goalpost.

  • JUN 19, 2021 01:37 AM IST

    49' England 0-0 Scotland

    No changes were made at halftime by England Gareth Southgate. Maybe time for Jack Grealish or Jadon Sancho to get on the pitch?

  • JUN 19, 2021 01:17 AM IST

    England 0-0 Scotland at halftime

    It finishes 0-0 at halftime with both teams struggling to create clear-cut chances for the attackers. England need Kane and Sterling to get into the game.

  • JUN 19, 2021 01:12 AM IST

    40' England 0-0 Scotland

    Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane have yet to make any significant contribution to the game. Sterling has wasted some possession while Kane has been missing.

  • JUN 19, 2021 01:06 AM IST

    35' England 0-0 Scotland

    While England 65% of the possession but both teams have the same shots on goal (4) and the same shot on target (1).

  • JUN 19, 2021 01:02 AM IST

    31' Great Save! England 0-0 Scotland

    Stephen O'Donnell hit a straight volley towards the England goal. It was struck well and was headed for the goal. But Jordan Pickford with an amazing save protects England.

  • JUN 19, 2021 01:00 AM IST

    29' England 0-0 Scotland

    Reece James curled a delightful cross for Harry Kane but the striker couldn't get proper contact as it went wide.

  • JUN 19, 2021 12:55 AM IST

    25' England 0-0 Scotland

    Beautiful pass by Mount to Sterling. But the Manchester City attacker couldn't make the most of it.

  • JUN 19, 2021 12:50 AM IST

    Euro 2020: 22' England 0-0 Scotland

    Corner for England. They are attacking well and it looks like a breakthrough is just some time away. Can they make this corner count? No as Scotland clear.

  • JUN 19, 2021 12:48 AM IST

    17' OFFSIDE! England 0-0 Scotland

    Foden was declared off-side after he was clear of the Scotland defence.

  • JUN 19, 2021 12:44 AM IST

    11' Rice hits the post! England 0-0 Scotland

    Declan Rice rose up the highest from a corner but his header hit the post.

  • JUN 19, 2021 12:40 AM IST

    10' England 0-0 Scotland

    Scotland have controlled the majority of the play in the first 10 minutes. England yet to get on the attack.

  • JUN 19, 2021 12:35 AM IST

    3' England 0-0 Scotland

    Big chance for Scotland early in the match. Che Adams had the chance to finish from a cross but it was blocked.

  • JUN 19, 2021 12:32 AM IST

    Kick off

    This eagerly-awaited encounter has started and Dykes has landed a knee on Shaw in the first play of the match.

  • JUN 19, 2021 12:26 AM IST

    Gimour starts for Scotland

    20-year-old Billy Gilmour is starting for Scotland against England.

  • JUN 19, 2021 12:08 AM IST

    Chance for England

    England have a chance to qualify for the last 16 in this game itself. With the draw between Croatia and Czech Republic, a win over Scotland guarantees England as Group winners.


  • JUN 18, 2021 11:50 PM IST

    James and Shaw in the side

    England manager Gareth Southgate played Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier in the full back positions in the last match against Croatia. This time he has picked Reece James and Luke Shaw in the playing XI.

  • JUN 18, 2021 11:39 PM IST

    Scotland Playing XI

    David Marshall; Grant Hanley, Scott McTominay, Kieran Tierney; Stephen O'Donnell, Billy Gilmour, Callum McGregor, John McGinn, Andy Robertson (capt); Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams

  • JUN 18, 2021 11:38 PM IST

    England Playing XI

    Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Mason Mount; Harry Kane (capt)

  • JUN 18, 2021 11:38 PM IST

    England vs Scotland- LIVE UPDATES

    Hello and welcome to the live of the Euro 2020 match between England and Scotland.

