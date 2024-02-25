Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023
Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Arsenal and Newcastle United at Arsenal's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Arsenal 0: Newcastle United 0null
13' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United).
13' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.
12' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Jorginho (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United).
11' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Newcastle United. Anthony Gordon is caught offside.
10' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Arsenal. Bukayo Saka is caught offside.
10' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Arsenal. Bukayo Saka is caught offside.
8' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Declan Rice.
7' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card
Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
7' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal).
7' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Hand ball by Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United).
3' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Kai Havertz (Arsenal).
3' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jorginho following a corner.
1' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Miguel Almirón.
1' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. William Saliba (Arsenal) header from very close range is blocked.
1' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.
Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins
First Half begins.
Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
Arsenal Starting XI -: David Raya, Martin Ødegaard, Jakub Kiwior, William Saliba, Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli Silva, Gabriel dos Santos Magalhães, Ben White, Jorge Luiz Frello Filho, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz. Newcastle United Starting XI -: Lewis Miley, Sean Longstaff, Loris Karius, Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura, Anthony Gordon, Tino Livramento, Miguel Almirón, Fabian Schär
Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Arsenal and Newcastle United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Arsenal home ground, kicking off at 01:30 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.