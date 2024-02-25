Edit Profile
    Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023
    Live

    Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023

    Feb 25, 2024 1:44 AM IST
    Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Arsenal v/s Newcastle United match. Results of the game for now Arsenal 0: Newcastle United 0
    Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023
    Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023

    Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Arsenal and Newcastle United at Arsenal's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Arsenal 0: Newcastle United 0

    ArsenalArsenal
    25 Feb, 20240-0First half
    Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 25, 2024 1:44 AM IST

    13' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United).

    Feb 25, 2024 1:44 AM IST

    13' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.

    Feb 25, 2024 1:42 AM IST

    12' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Jorginho (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 25, 2024 1:42 AM IST

    12' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United).

    Feb 25, 2024 1:42 AM IST

    11' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: offside

    Offside, Newcastle United. Anthony Gordon is caught offside.

    Feb 25, 2024 1:42 AM IST

    10' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: offside

    Offside, Arsenal. Bukayo Saka is caught offside.

    Feb 25, 2024 1:41 AM IST

    10' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: offside

    Offside, Arsenal. Bukayo Saka is caught offside.

    Feb 25, 2024 1:40 AM IST

    8' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Declan Rice.

    Feb 25, 2024 1:38 AM IST

    7' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Martin Ødegaard
    Arsenal

    Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Feb 25, 2024 1:37 AM IST

    7' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal).

    Feb 25, 2024 1:37 AM IST

    7' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 25, 2024 1:33 AM IST

    4' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Hand ball by Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United).

    Feb 25, 2024 1:33 AM IST

    3' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Kai Havertz (Arsenal).

    Feb 25, 2024 1:33 AM IST

    3' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 25, 2024 1:32 AM IST

    2' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jorginho following a corner.

    Feb 25, 2024 1:32 AM IST

    1' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Miguel Almirón.

    Feb 25, 2024 1:32 AM IST

    1' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. William Saliba (Arsenal) header from very close range is blocked.

    Feb 25, 2024 1:32 AM IST

    1' Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.

    Feb 25, 2024 1:30 AM IST

    Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Feb 25, 2024 12:32 AM IST

    Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Arsenal Starting XI -: David Raya, Martin Ødegaard, Jakub Kiwior, William Saliba, Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli Silva, Gabriel dos Santos Magalhães, Ben White, Jorge Luiz Frello Filho, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz. Newcastle United Starting XI -: Lewis Miley, Sean Longstaff, Loris Karius, Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura, Anthony Gordon, Tino Livramento, Miguel Almirón, Fabian Schär

    Feb 25, 2024 12:32 AM IST

    Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Arsenal and Newcastle United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Arsenal home ground, kicking off at 01:30 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

