New Delhi200C
Saturday, Mar 2, 2024
    Mar 2, 2024 7:34 PM IST
    Brentford vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Brentford v/s Chelsea match
    Brentford vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Brentford and Chelsea at Brentford's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    BrentfordBrentford
    02 Mar, 20240-0
    ChelseaChelsea
    Follow all the updates here:
    Brentford Starting XI -: Nathan Collins, Frank Onyeka, Mads Roerslev, Christian Nørgaard, Ivan Toney, Mark Flekken, Kristoffer Ajer, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jørgensen, Sergio Reguilón, Yoane Wissa.

    Chelsea Starting XI -: Djordje Petrovic, Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernández, Nicolas Jackson, Moisés Caicedo, Axel Disasi, Trevoh Chalobah, Malo Gusto, Ben Chilwell, Conor Gallagher.

    Mar 2, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Brentford and Chelsea. The match is scheduled to take place today at Brentford home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

