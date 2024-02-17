Burnley vs Arsenal Live Score, EPL 2023
Burnley vs Arsenal Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Burnley and Arsenal at Burnley's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.
Burnley vs Arsenal Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
Burnley Starting XI -: James Trafford, Sander Berge, Lorenz Assignon, David Datro Fofana, Maxime Esteve, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Josh Brownhill, Dara O'Shea, Wilson Odobert, Zeki Amdouni. Arsenal Starting XI -: David Raya, Martin Ødegaard, Jakub Kiwior, Leandro Trossard, William Saliba, Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli Silva, Gabriel dos Santos Magalhães, Ben White, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz
Burnley vs Arsenal Live Score, EPL 2023:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Burnley and Arsenal. The match is scheduled to take place today at Burnley home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.