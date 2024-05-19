Chelsea vs Bournemouth Live Score, Chelsea 0-0 Bournemouth EPL 2023
Chelsea vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023. English Premier League featuring Chelsea and Bournemouth at Chelsea's home ground.
Chelsea vs Bournemouth Match Updates:
As of now, Chelsea are placed at 6 in the league table, while Bournemouth are at 11.
Chelsea played Brighton and Hove Albion in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Win 2-1 whereas Bournemouth faced Brentford in their last English Premier League outing and Loss 2-1.
Chelsea vs Bournemouth Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
Chelsea Starting XI -: Djordje Petrovic, Cole Palmer, Benoît Badiashile, Thiago Emiliano da Silva, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Moisés Caicedo, Trevoh Chalobah, Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella.
Bournemouth Starting XI -: Norberto Murara Neto, Ryan Christie, Milos Kerkez, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Lewis Cook, Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, Enes Ünal, Max Aarons, Antoine Semenyo.
English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring Chelsea and Bournemouth. The match is scheduled to take place at Chelsea home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM.