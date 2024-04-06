Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester City EPL 2023

Edit Profile
Saturday, Apr 6, 2024
    Apr 6, 2024 7:14 PM IST
    Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Crystal Palace's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
    06 Apr, 20240-0
    Manchester CityManchester City
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 6, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Liverpool - 70 points

    2. Manchester City - 70 points

    3. Arsenal - 68 points

    4. Aston Villa - 59 points

    Apr 6, 2024 7:02 PM IST

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester City. The match is scheduled to take place today at Crystal Palace home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

