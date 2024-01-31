EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score
EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Luton Town v/s Brighton and Hove Albion match. Results of the game for now Luton Town 2: Brighton and Hove Albion 0
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 31, 2024 01:39 AM IST23' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.Jan 31, 2024 01:39 AM IST22' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: corner
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Igor Julio.Jan 31, 2024 01:39 AM IST22' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Reece Burke (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross Barkley.Jan 31, 2024 01:37 AM IST20' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jack Hinshelwood replaces James Milner because of an injury.Jan 31, 2024 01:35 AM IST18' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick won
Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Jan 31, 2024 01:35 AM IST18' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Amari'i Bell (Luton Town).Jan 31, 2024 01:34 AM IST17' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick won
Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Jan 31, 2024 01:34 AM IST17' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town).Jan 31, 2024 01:33 AM IST16' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.Jan 31, 2024 01:33 AM IST15' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury James Milner (Brighton and Hove Albion).Jan 31, 2024 01:31 AM IST14' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion).Jan 31, 2024 01:31 AM IST14' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick won
Ross Barkley (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.Jan 31, 2024 01:31 AM IST14' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: offside
Offside, Luton Town. Alfie Doughty is caught offside.Jan 31, 2024 01:31 AM IST13' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: yellow card
Igor Julio (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.Jan 31, 2024 01:31 AM IST13' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Igor Julio (Brighton and Hove Albion).Jan 31, 2024 01:31 AM IST13' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick won
Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.Jan 31, 2024 01:29 AM IST11' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by João Pedro with a through ball.Jan 31, 2024 01:29 AM IST11' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick won
Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Jan 31, 2024 01:27 AM IST11' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Amari'i Bell (Luton Town).Jan 31, 2024 01:27 AM IST10' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion).Jan 31, 2024 01:27 AM IST10' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick won
Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.Jan 31, 2024 01:26 AM IST9' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James Milner following a corner.Jan 31, 2024 01:26 AM IST9' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Amari'i Bell.Jan 31, 2024 01:26 AM IST9' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Milner (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.Jan 31, 2024 01:25 AM IST8' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Alfie Doughty (Luton Town).Jan 31, 2024 01:25 AM IST8' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick won
Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Jan 31, 2024 01:25 AM IST7' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick won
João Pedro (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Jan 31, 2024 01:25 AM IST7' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Jordan Clark (Luton Town).Jan 31, 2024 01:24 AM IST7' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by João Pedro (Brighton and Hove Albion).Jan 31, 2024 01:24 AM IST7' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick won
Jordan Clark (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Jan 31, 2024 01:23 AM IST6' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton and Hove Albion).Jan 31, 2024 01:23 AM IST6' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick won
Carlton Morris (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Jan 31, 2024 01:22 AM IST5' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick won
Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Jan 31, 2024 01:22 AM IST5' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Reece Burke (Luton Town).Jan 31, 2024 01:22 AM IST3' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: goal
Goal! Luton Town 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Albert Sambi Lokonga with a through ball.Jan 31, 2024 01:20 AM IST3' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: goal
Goal! Luton Town 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from very close range.Jan 31, 2024 01:16 AM ISTEPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: First Half begins
First Half begins.Jan 31, 2024 12:17 AM ISTEPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: lineup
Luton Town Starting XI -: Carlton Morris, Reece Burke, Jordan Clark, Amari'i Bell, Elijah Adebayo, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Gabriel Osho, Chiedozie Ogbene, Alfie Doughty, Ross Barkley, Thomas Kaminski. Brighton and Hove Albion Starting XI -: Billy Gilmour, James Milner, Igor Julio dos Santos de Paulo, Pascal Groß, Pervis Estupiñán, Danny Welbeck, Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, João Pedro Junqueira de Jesus, Jason Steele, Facundo BuonanotteJan 31, 2024 12:17 AM ISTEPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Luton Town and Brighton and Hove Albion. The match is scheduled to take place today at Luton Town home ground, kicking off at 01:15 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.
