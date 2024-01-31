 EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score | Hindustan Times
EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score

Jan 31, 2024 01:39 AM IST
EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Luton Town v/s Brighton and Hove Albion match. Results of the game for now Luton Town 2: Brighton and Hove Albion 0

EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Luton Town and Brighton and Hove Albion at Luton Town's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Luton Town 2: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Goal Scorers: Elijah Adebayo-Luton Town(1'),Chiedozie Ogbene-Luton Town(3')

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:39 AM IST
    23' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:39 AM IST
    22' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: corner

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Igor Julio.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:39 AM IST
    22' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Reece Burke (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross Barkley.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:37 AM IST
    20' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jack Hinshelwood replaces James Milner because of an injury.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:35 AM IST
    18' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick won

    Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:35 AM IST
    18' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Amari'i Bell (Luton Town).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:34 AM IST
    17' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick won

    Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:34 AM IST
    17' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:33 AM IST
    16' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:33 AM IST
    15' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury James Milner (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:31 AM IST
    14' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:31 AM IST
    14' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick won

    Ross Barkley (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:31 AM IST
    14' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: offside

    Offside, Luton Town. Alfie Doughty is caught offside.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:31 AM IST
    13' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: yellow card

    Igor Julio (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:31 AM IST
    13' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Igor Julio (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:31 AM IST
    13' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick won

    Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:29 AM IST
    11' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by João Pedro with a through ball.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:29 AM IST
    11' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick won

    Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:27 AM IST
    11' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Amari'i Bell (Luton Town).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:27 AM IST
    10' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:27 AM IST
    10' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick won

    Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:26 AM IST
    9' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James Milner following a corner.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:26 AM IST
    9' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: corner

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Amari'i Bell.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:26 AM IST
    9' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. James Milner (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:25 AM IST
    8' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Alfie Doughty (Luton Town).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:25 AM IST
    8' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick won

    Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:25 AM IST
    7' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick won

    João Pedro (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:25 AM IST
    7' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Jordan Clark (Luton Town).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:24 AM IST
    7' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by João Pedro (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:24 AM IST
    7' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick won

    Jordan Clark (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:23 AM IST
    6' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:23 AM IST
    6' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick won

    Carlton Morris (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:22 AM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick won

    Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:22 AM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Reece Burke (Luton Town).

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:22 AM IST
    3' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: goal

    Goal! Luton Town 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Albert Sambi Lokonga with a through ball.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:20 AM IST
  • Jan 31, 2024 01:17 AM IST
    1' EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: goal

    Goal! Luton Town 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from very close range.

  • Jan 31, 2024 01:16 AM IST
    EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

  • Jan 31, 2024 12:17 AM IST
    EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score: lineup

    Luton Town Starting XI -: Carlton Morris, Reece Burke, Jordan Clark, Amari'i Bell, Elijah Adebayo, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Gabriel Osho, Chiedozie Ogbene, Alfie Doughty, Ross Barkley, Thomas Kaminski. Brighton and Hove Albion Starting XI -: Billy Gilmour, James Milner, Igor Julio dos Santos de Paulo, Pascal Groß, Pervis Estupiñán, Danny Welbeck, Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, João Pedro Junqueira de Jesus, Jason Steele, Facundo Buonanotte

  • Jan 31, 2024 12:17 AM IST
    EPL 2023 Luton Town vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Score:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Luton Town and Brighton and Hove Albion. The match is scheduled to take place today at Luton Town home ground, kicking off at 01:15 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

