New Delhi420C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
    Live

    Luton Town vs Fulham Live Score, Luton Town 0-0 Fulham EPL 2023

    May 19, 2024 7:59 PM IST
    Luton Town vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Luton Town v/s Fulham match
    Luton Town vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023
    Luton Town vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023

    Luton Town vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Luton Town and Fulham at Luton Town's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    Luton TownLuton Town
    19 May, 20240-0
    FulhamFulham
    Follow all the updates here:
    May 19, 2024 7:59 PM IST

    Luton Town vs Fulham Match Updates:

    As of now, Luton Town are placed at 18 in the league table, while Fulham are at 14.

    May 19, 2024 7:44 PM IST

    Luton Town vs Fulham Match Updates:

    Luton Town played West Ham United in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 3-1 whereas Fulham faced Manchester City Football Club in their last English Premier League outing and Loss 4-0.

    May 19, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    Luton Town vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Luton Town Starting XI -: Teden Mengi, Daiki Hashioka, Carlton Morris, Jordan Clark, Tahith Chong, Elijah Adebayo, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty, Chiedozie Ogbene, Thomas Kaminski.

    Fulham Starting XI -: Harry Wilson, Alex Iwobi, Adama Traoré, Harrison Reed, Raúl Jiménez, Kenny Tete, Bernd Leno, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, João Maria Lobo Alves Palhares Costa Palhinha Gonçalves.

    May 19, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    Luton Town vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Luton Town and Fulham. The match is scheduled to take place today at Luton Town home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

