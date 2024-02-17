Edit Profile
New Delhi
Saturday, Feb 17, 2024
    Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023
    Live

    Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023

    Feb 17, 2024 6:02 PM IST
    Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Manchester City v/s Chelsea match. Results of the game for now Manchester City 0: Chelsea 0
    Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023
    Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023

    Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Manchester City and Chelsea at Manchester City's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Manchester City 0: Chelsea 0null

    Manchester CityManchester City
    17 Feb, 20240-0First half
    ChelseaChelsea
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 17, 2024 6:02 PM IST

    30' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Rodri (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 17, 2024 6:02 PM IST

    28' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

    Feb 17, 2024 6:00 PM IST

    27' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 17, 2024 6:00 PM IST

    27' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).

    Feb 17, 2024 5:57 PM IST

    25' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Erling Haaland (Manchester City).

    Feb 17, 2024 5:57 PM IST

    25' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 17, 2024 5:57 PM IST

    25' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Feb 17, 2024 5:57 PM IST

    24' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).

    Feb 17, 2024 5:56 PM IST

    24' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Cole Palmer.

    Feb 17, 2024 5:55 PM IST

    23' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Malo Gusto.

    Feb 17, 2024 5:54 PM IST

    21' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: offside

    Offside, Chelsea. Ben Chilwell is caught offside.

    Feb 17, 2024 5:50 PM IST

    18' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Nathan Aké.

    Feb 17, 2024 5:49 PM IST

    16' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Jérémy Doku (Manchester City).

    Feb 17, 2024 5:47 PM IST

    16' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Jérémy Doku (Manchester City).

    Feb 17, 2024 5:47 PM IST

    16' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 17, 2024 5:45 PM IST

    13' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

    Feb 17, 2024 5:45 PM IST

    12' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Julián Álvarez with a cross.

    Feb 17, 2024 5:42 PM IST

    10' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Rúben Dias (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

    Feb 17, 2024 5:42 PM IST

    10' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross.

    Feb 17, 2024 5:40 PM IST

    8' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Jérémy Doku (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Feb 17, 2024 5:40 PM IST

    8' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Malo Gusto (Chelsea).

    Feb 17, 2024 5:38 PM IST

    6' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 17, 2024 5:38 PM IST

    6' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Enzo Fernández (Chelsea).

    Feb 17, 2024 5:37 PM IST

    4' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 17, 2024 5:37 PM IST

    4' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Raheem Sterling (Chelsea).

    Feb 17, 2024 5:35 PM IST

