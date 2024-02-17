Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023
Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Manchester City and Chelsea at Manchester City's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Manchester City 0: Chelsea 0null
30' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Rodri (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
27' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
27' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).
25' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Erling Haaland (Manchester City).
25' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
24' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).
24' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Cole Palmer.
23' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Malo Gusto.
21' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: offside
Offside, Chelsea. Ben Chilwell is caught offside.
18' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
16' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Jérémy Doku (Manchester City).
16' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
12' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Julián Álvarez with a cross.
10' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rúben Dias (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
10' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross.
8' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Jérémy Doku (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
8' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Malo Gusto (Chelsea).
6' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Enzo Fernández (Chelsea).
4' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4' Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Chelsea).
