EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score
EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Newcastle United v/s Luton Town match. Results of the game for now Newcastle United 2: Luton Town 1
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 03, 2024 09:01 PM IST31' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: free kick won
Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 03, 2024 09:01 PM IST31' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town).Feb 03, 2024 08:58 PM IST27' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Thomas Kaminski.Feb 03, 2024 08:57 PM IST26' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Gabriel Osho.Feb 03, 2024 08:56 PM IST25' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Chiedozie Ogbene.Feb 03, 2024 08:54 PM IST23' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: goal
Goal! Newcastle United 2, Luton Town 1. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a fast break.Feb 03, 2024 08:53 PM IST23' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: goal
Goal! Newcastle United 2, Luton Town 1. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.Feb 03, 2024 08:53 PM IST22' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.Feb 03, 2024 08:51 PM IST21' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: goal
Goal! Newcastle United 1, Luton Town 1. Gabriel Osho (Luton Town) header from very close range following a set piece situation.Feb 03, 2024 08:51 PM IST20' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Sven Botman (Newcastle United).Feb 03, 2024 08:50 PM IST20' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: free kick won
Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.Feb 03, 2024 08:48 PM IST17' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.Feb 03, 2024 08:46 PM IST16' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved.Feb 03, 2024 08:46 PM IST15' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: corner
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Sven Botman.Feb 03, 2024 08:45 PM IST14' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Dan Burn (Newcastle United).Feb 03, 2024 08:45 PM IST14' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: free kick won
Jordan Clark (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 03, 2024 08:41 PM IST9' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ross Barkley (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Albert Sambi Lokonga.Feb 03, 2024 08:38 PM IST7' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: goal
Goal! Newcastle United 1, Luton Town 0. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.Feb 03, 2024 08:35 PM IST4' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: free kick won
Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.Feb 03, 2024 08:35 PM IST4' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Amari'i Bell (Luton Town).Feb 03, 2024 08:34 PM IST4' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Jordan Clark (Luton Town).Feb 03, 2024 08:34 PM IST4' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: free kick won
Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 03, 2024 08:32 PM IST2' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United).Feb 03, 2024 08:32 PM IST2' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: free kick won
Albert Sambi Lokonga (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 03, 2024 08:31 PM ISTEPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: First Half begins
First Half begins.Feb 03, 2024 07:33 PM ISTEPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: lineup
Newcastle United Starting XI -: Lewis Miley, Martin Dúbravka, Sean Longstaff, Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura, Anthony Gordon, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almirón, Dan Burn, Fabian Schär. Luton Town Starting XI -: Teden Mengi, Carlton Morris, Jordan Clark, Amari'i Bell, Elijah Adebayo, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty, Chiedozie Ogbene, Ross Barkley, Thomas KaminskiFeb 03, 2024 07:32 PM ISTEPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Newcastle United and Luton Town. The match is scheduled to take place today at Newcastle United home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.Share this article
-