 EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score | Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Football / EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score
Live

EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score

Feb 03, 2024 09:01 PM IST
OPEN APP

EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Newcastle United v/s Luton Town match. Results of the game for now Newcastle United 2: Luton Town 1

EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Newcastle United and Luton Town at Newcastle United's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for ...Read More some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Newcastle United 2: Luton Town 1 Goal Scorers: Sean Longstaff-Newcastle United(7'),Gabriel Osho-Luton Town(21'),Sean Longstaff-Newcastle United(23'),Sean Longstaff-Newcastle United(23'),

EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score
EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 03, 2024 09:01 PM IST
    31' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: free kick won

    Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 03, 2024 09:01 PM IST
    31' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town).

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:58 PM IST
    27' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: corner

    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Thomas Kaminski.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:57 PM IST
    26' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: corner

    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Gabriel Osho.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:56 PM IST
    25' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: corner

    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Chiedozie Ogbene.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:54 PM IST
    23' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: goal

    Goal! Newcastle United 2, Luton Town 1. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a fast break.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:53 PM IST
    23' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: goal

    Goal! Newcastle United 2, Luton Town 1. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:53 PM IST
    22' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:51 PM IST
    21' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: goal

    Goal! Newcastle United 1, Luton Town 1. Gabriel Osho (Luton Town) header from very close range following a set piece situation.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:51 PM IST
    20' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Sven Botman (Newcastle United).

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:50 PM IST
    20' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: free kick won

    Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:48 PM IST
    17' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:46 PM IST
    16' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:46 PM IST
    15' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: corner

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Sven Botman.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:45 PM IST
    14' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Dan Burn (Newcastle United).

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:45 PM IST
    14' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: free kick won

    Jordan Clark (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:41 PM IST
    9' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Ross Barkley (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Albert Sambi Lokonga.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:38 PM IST
    7' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: goal

    Goal! Newcastle United 1, Luton Town 0. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:35 PM IST
    4' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: free kick won

    Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:35 PM IST
    4' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Amari'i Bell (Luton Town).

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:34 PM IST
    4' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Jordan Clark (Luton Town).

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:34 PM IST
    4' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: free kick won

    Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:32 PM IST
    2' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United).

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:32 PM IST
    2' EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: free kick won

    Albert Sambi Lokonga (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 03, 2024 08:31 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

  • Feb 03, 2024 07:33 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score: lineup

    Newcastle United Starting XI -: Lewis Miley, Martin Dúbravka, Sean Longstaff, Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura, Anthony Gordon, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almirón, Dan Burn, Fabian Schär. Luton Town Starting XI -: Teden Mengi, Carlton Morris, Jordan Clark, Amari'i Bell, Elijah Adebayo, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty, Chiedozie Ogbene, Ross Barkley, Thomas Kaminski

  • Feb 03, 2024 07:32 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Newcastle United vs Luton Town Live Score:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Newcastle United and Luton Town. The match is scheduled to take place today at Newcastle United home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

View More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
Newcastle United Luton Town English Premier League + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On