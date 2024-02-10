 EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score | Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Football / EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score
Live

EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score

Feb 10, 2024 11:18 PM IST
OPEN APP

EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Nottingham Forest v/s Newcastle United match. Results of the game for now Nottingham Forest 0: Newcastle United 1

EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for ...Read More some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Nottingham Forest 0: Newcastle United 1 Goal Scorers: Bruno Guimarães-Newcastle United(10'),

EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score
EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 10, 2024 11:18 PM IST
    16' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: free kick won

    Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 10, 2024 11:18 PM IST
    16' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).

  • Feb 10, 2024 11:16 PM IST
    14' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Callum Wilson (Newcastle United).

  • Feb 10, 2024 11:16 PM IST
    14' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: free kick won

    Murillo (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 10, 2024 11:12 PM IST
    10' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: goal

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 0, Newcastle United 1. Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.

  • Feb 10, 2024 11:12 PM IST
    9' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: corner

    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Matz Sels.

  • Feb 10, 2024 11:11 PM IST
    8' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: corner

    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Matz Sels.

  • Feb 10, 2024 11:11 PM IST
    8' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.

  • Feb 10, 2024 11:10 PM IST
    7' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: free kick won

    Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 10, 2024 11:10 PM IST
    7' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).

  • Feb 10, 2024 11:08 PM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nuno Tavares.

  • Feb 10, 2024 11:08 PM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabian Schär.

  • Feb 10, 2024 11:06 PM IST
    4' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: free kick won

    Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • Feb 10, 2024 11:06 PM IST
    4' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Murillo (Nottingham Forest).

  • Feb 10, 2024 11:03 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

  • Feb 10, 2024 10:00 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: lineup

    Nottingham Forest Starting XI -: Moussa Niakhaté, Neco Williams, Nuno Albertino Varela Tavares, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ryan Yates, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga, Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos, Matz Sels, Nicolás Domínguez, Taiwo Awoniyi. Newcastle United Starting XI -: Lewis Miley, Martin Dúbravka, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almirón, Dan Burn, Fabian Schär

  • Feb 10, 2024 09:59 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Nottingham Forest home ground, kicking off at 11:00 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
Nottingham Forest Newcastle United English Premier League + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On