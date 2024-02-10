EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score
EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Nottingham Forest v/s Newcastle United match. Results of the game for now Nottingham Forest 0: Newcastle United 1
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 10, 2024 11:18 PM IST16' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: free kick won
Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 10, 2024 11:18 PM IST16' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).Feb 10, 2024 11:16 PM IST14' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Callum Wilson (Newcastle United).Feb 10, 2024 11:16 PM IST14' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: free kick won
Murillo (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 10, 2024 11:12 PM IST10' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: goal
Goal! Nottingham Forest 0, Newcastle United 1. Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.Feb 10, 2024 11:12 PM IST9' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Matz Sels.Feb 10, 2024 11:11 PM IST8' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Matz Sels.Feb 10, 2024 11:11 PM IST8' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.Feb 10, 2024 11:10 PM IST7' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: free kick won
Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 10, 2024 11:10 PM IST7' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).Feb 10, 2024 11:08 PM IST5' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nuno Tavares.Feb 10, 2024 11:08 PM IST5' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabian Schär.Feb 10, 2024 11:06 PM IST4' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: free kick won
Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.Feb 10, 2024 11:06 PM IST4' EPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Murillo (Nottingham Forest).Feb 10, 2024 11:03 PM ISTEPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: First Half begins
First Half begins.Feb 10, 2024 10:00 PM ISTEPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score: lineup
Nottingham Forest Starting XI -: Moussa Niakhaté, Neco Williams, Nuno Albertino Varela Tavares, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ryan Yates, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga, Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos, Matz Sels, Nicolás Domínguez, Taiwo Awoniyi. Newcastle United Starting XI -: Lewis Miley, Martin Dúbravka, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almirón, Dan Burn, Fabian SchärFeb 10, 2024 09:59 PM ISTEPL 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Live Score:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Nottingham Forest home ground, kicking off at 11:00 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.
