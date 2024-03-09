Erling Haaland eyeing Real Madrid transfer? Manchester City striker demands release clause in contract talks: Report

Erling Haaland's transfer was the game-changer for Manchester City in the summer of 2022. Since the Norway international's arrival, City have gone on to win a continental treble, including the much-coveted Champions League trophy. Haaland arrived from Borussia Dortmund after City activated his 60 million Euros release clause, and he joined on a five-year contract. Manchester City's Erling Haaland warms up ahead of a match.(AFP)

According to reports, during negotiations in 2022, Haaland's representative Rafaela Pimienta included a clause in his deal which would allow him to depart in the summer of 2024 for an affordable fee to clubs outside England. The clause is also reportedly decreasing in value over time, which makes it easier for clubs to put in bids, especially Real Madrid, who have been trying to acquire him.

According to AS, City want to extend Haaland's contract, but his representative wants to continue having a release clause in the new deal.

Madrid have been making waves in the transfer market in recent times. They signed Jude Bellingham last summer and have already reportedly negotiated a contract with Mbappe, who is set to depart PSG. It is being reported Haaland's 100 percent ownership of his image rights could prove to be an obstacle for Madrid, as they prefer to share such rights with players.

Haaland will return to action on Sunday as City take on Liverpool in the Premier League, at Anfield. It will be a top-of-the-table clash, with Jurgen Klopp's side currently leading the title race with 63 points in 27 matches. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola and Co. are second with 62 points in 27 games.

With City since his arrival, Haaland has won the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and UEFA Super Cup. He also won the European Golden Shoe, Premier League Player of the Season, Premier League Golden Boot awards for his performances in his debut season.