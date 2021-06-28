Euro 2020: Czech Republic beat 10-man Netherlands 2-0

Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick netted second-half goals as Czech Republic dominated proceedings against 10-men Netherlands to book a quarter-final date with Denmark by sealing a 2-0 victory at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest on Sunday.

Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt was sent for an early shower a few minutes into the second half for handling after denying a scoring opportunity to the last attacker and the impressive Czech team, having had more chances in the game till that point, went for the jugular. They eventually won with ease as Netherlands did not manage a shot on target.

The two sides had previously met in the main rounds of this competition during the group stages of Euro 2004 – a Pavel Nedved-led Czech side would come from two goals down to beat a formidable Dutch team 3-2.

There were three goals midway through the first half in what would turn out to be one of the most thrilling encounters of that edition. Sunday’s last-16 meeting didn’t get off to as frenetic a start. Netherlands boss Frank de Boer, who was an unused substitute in the 2004 game, saw his side struggle to dictate proceedings as both sides exercised caution early on.

The lively Denzel Dumfries caused a few concerns in the Czech backline with a couple of well-timed runs but the Dutch attack that had scored eight goals in the group stage struggled to create chances.

The best chance of the first half fell to Czech midfielder Antonin Barak, who, after being put through on goal by Lukas Masopust from a counter-attack, had the goalkeeper to beat from a few metres out. However, the onrushing De Ligt got the slightest of touches to deflect the ball over the bar.

The match came to life seven minutes into the second half. Donyell Malen had the chance to give Netherlands the lead when he cut past a couple of defenders to be through on goal. Malen attempted to round keeper Tomas Vaclik but failed.

Within a few seconds, the Czechs broke through and last defender De Ligt, having slipped, used his arm to stop Schick from going through on goal but also pushed the ball away. Initially having booked him, referee Sergei Karasev sent him off after being urged by VAR to look at the incident again on the pitch side screen.

Jaroslav Silhavy’s Czech Republic made the most of the one-man advantage and dominated proceedings from this point. They broke the deadlock in the 68th minute when Tomas Kalas headed a corner towards Tomas Holes, who nodded home from close range.

Schick hit the final nail in Netherlands’ coffin in the 80th minute when he slotted past Dutch keeper Maarten Stekelenburg, with Holes bagging the assist.

In the quarters, Czech Republic face Denmark in Baku on Saturday.