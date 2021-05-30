Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Thierry Henry back in Belgium's coaching staff
football

Euro 2020: Thierry Henry back in Belgium's coaching staff

AP | , Brussels, Belgium
UPDATED ON MAY 30, 2021 11:12 PM IST

Thierry Henry is back in Belgium's coaching staff for the European Championship.

Belgium, the world's top-ranked team, made the announcement on Sunday, saying Henry and the national team had “unfinished business.”

The former France striker was an assistant coach for Belgium from 2016-18 and he was with the squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when the Red Devils reached the semifinals.

Henry then took the coaching job at Monaco and has since been in charge of Major League Soccer team Montreal, stepping down in February for personal reasons.

Belgium begins its Euro 2020 campaign against Russia on June 12 in Group B.

