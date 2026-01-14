FBS coaches vote unanimously to adjust sport's redshirt rule

FBS coaches unanimously voted Tuesday to change the redshirt rule to let players take part in up to nine games while maintaining a full year of eligibility.

This rule change which still needs approval from the NCAA Division I committee - would negate the current rule which allows players to participate in up to four regular-season games plus any playoff games while still preserving their redshirt, essentially allowing athletes to play four full seasons plus another one-third of a season within a five-year window.

The vote at the annual convention of the American Football Coaches Association was a compromise following extensive discussion over concerns about potential litigation in the wake of some controversial eligibility rulings.

Of particular note was Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss' recent plan to file suit against the NCAA in state court for a preliminary injunction to attempt to secure Chambliss' eligibility for 2026.

Per ESPN, some of the roughly half of the 136 FBS coaches in attendance had pushed for a full five years of playing time in a five-year window but ultimately came to a nine-game compromise.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said, per ESPN, the redshirt rule change is intended to keep players engaged and reduce midyear opt-outs that have become more commonplace in recent years due to NIL and revenue sharing opportunities for student-athletes and drastically increased movement via the transfer portal.

Opting out in midseason also became more frequent in 2017. Prior to that year, athletes could play five years in four seasons with medical reasons as the only exception. The rule change in 2017 allowed any player who participated in four or fewer games to maintain their redshirt year, leading to an incentive for players to opt out midseason to preserve eligibility.

