Federico Valverde taken to hospital after ugly training ground row with Aurelien Tchouameni: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde was treated in hospital after a clash with team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni following a training session on Thursday, several Spanish media outlets reported. Real Madrid stars Federico Valverde and Tchouameni involved in explosive training ground fallout. (REUTERS)

Uruguay international Valverde, who was accompanied to the hospital facility near the club's Valdebebas training complex by Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa, needed stitches to treat a facial wound, according to the reports.

The two players rowed on Wednesday in training and their argument continued on Thursday during and after the session.

Spanish newspaper Marca, who first reported the story, said Valverde's cut was caused unintentionally and not directly by a punch from France midfielder Tchouameni.

Real Madrid and the agents of the two players did not comment when contacted about the incident by AFP.

Spanish media reported Valverde refused to shake Tchouameni's hand and later fouled him in Thursday's training session, with the pair scrapping afterwards in the dressing room when the injury occurred.

Tensions are running high at Real Madrid with the club on the verge of a second consecutive season without a major trophy.

Los Blancos visit rivals Barcelona in a La Liga Clasico on Sunday, with the Catalans, 11 points clear at the top, able to clinch back-to-back league titles if they do not lose.